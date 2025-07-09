9 Genius Ways To Turn Leftover Chapati Into Delicious Meals

July 9, 2025
Published by: ABP Live Lifestyle
Image Source: Pinterest/kedarjadhavofficial

1. Chapati Noodles:

Toss your leftover chapatis with sauteed veggies, soy sauce, and spices for a desi-style noodle dish. It's a healthy and quick recipe that's perfect for lunch or evening snack.

Image Source: Pinterest/indiancurrytrail

2. Chapati Kothu Parotta:

It's a delicious South Indian street dish that's traditionally made using flaky parottas. The dish gets a healthier twist when leftover chapatis are used. It's fried along with tomatoes, onions, green chillies, and spices.

Image Source: Pinterest/kannammacooks

3. Roti Ladoo:

Grind the leftover rotis, mix it with jaggery, ghee, and nuts to make laddoos. It's a nutrient-rich sweet treat that's ideal as a quick dessert.

Image Source: Pinterest/tarladalal

4. Vaghareli Rotli:

Vaghareli Rotli is a traditional Gujarati dish that transforms leftover chapatis into a comforting meal. This stir-fried dish is often prepared as a quick breakfast or light dinner.

Image Source: Pinterest/archanaskitchen

5. Roti Chivda:

Cut chapatis into small pieces and roast or fry till they're crispy. Mix it with curry leaves, peanuts, and spices, for a crunchy and healthy snack.

Image Source: Pinterest/seemadoraiswamy

6. Roti Pizza:

Top a chapati with sauce, veggies, and cheese. Toast it in a tawa or oven. It's a quick and delicious fusion recipe that satisfies your pizza cravings.

Image Source: Pinterest/sharmispassions

7. Pichipotta Chapati Omelette:

Pichipotta Chapati Omelette is a wholesome dish that's made by tearing leftover rotis into small pieces and cooking them in an omelette mix. It's a smart zero-waste recipe with a desi twist.

Image Source: Pinterest/kannammacooks

8. Seyal Phulka:

Seyal Phulka is a beloved Sindhi recipe that can be enjoyed as a spicy-tangy breakfast or a snack. It's cooked with tomato, ginger, and ginger masala to make it flavourful.

Image Source: Pinterest/harshiljani2002

9. Roti Quesadilla:

Turn leftover roti into a delicious Indian-style quesadilla. Fill it with veggies, cheese, and spices. Toast it on a pan until crispy for a quick and satisfying treat.

Image Source: Pinterest/madhuseverydayindian

