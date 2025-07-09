9 Genius Ways To Turn Leftover Chapati Into Delicious Meals

Toss your leftover chapatis with sauteed veggies, soy sauce, and spices for a desi-style noodle dish. It's a healthy and quick recipe that's perfect for lunch or evening snack.
It's a delicious South Indian street dish that's traditionally made using flaky parottas. The dish gets a healthier twist when leftover chapatis are used. It's fried along with tomatoes, onions, green chillies, and spices.
Grind the leftover rotis, mix it with jaggery, ghee, and nuts to make laddoos. It's a nutrient-rich sweet treat that's ideal as a quick dessert.
Vaghareli Rotli is a traditional Gujarati dish that transforms leftover chapatis into a comforting meal. This stir-fried dish is often prepared as a quick breakfast or light dinner.
Cut chapatis into small pieces and roast or fry till they're crispy. Mix it with curry leaves, peanuts, and spices, for a crunchy and healthy snack.
Top a chapati with sauce, veggies, and cheese. Toast it in a tawa or oven. It's a quick and delicious fusion recipe that satisfies your pizza cravings.
Pichipotta Chapati Omelette is a wholesome dish that's made by tearing leftover rotis into small pieces and cooking them in an omelette mix. It's a smart zero-waste recipe with a desi twist.
Seyal Phulka is a beloved Sindhi recipe that can be enjoyed as a spicy-tangy breakfast or a snack. It's cooked with tomato, ginger, and ginger masala to make it flavourful.
Turn leftover roti into a delicious Indian-style quesadilla. Fill it with veggies, cheese, and spices. Toast it on a pan until crispy for a quick and satisfying treat.