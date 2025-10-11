9 Healthy Oats Recipes For A Nutritious Breakfast

October 11, 2025
Published by: ABP Live Lifestyle
Image Source: Canva

Oats Dalia:

A warm, savoury blend of oats and broken wheat, Oats Dalia is light, flavorful, and packed with fiber, perfect to kick-start your morning on a healthy note.

Image Source: Pinterest/ dassanasvegrecipes

Oats Cheela:

Soft, crisp, and full of veggies, Oats Cheela makes for a protein-rich breakfast that’s both delicious and filling.

Image Source: Pinterest/ cookwithmanali

Oats Methi Paratha:

Infused with the earthy aroma of fresh fenugreek leaves, these Oats Methi Parathas are nutritious, flavorful, and ideal for a wholesome breakfast.

Image Source: Pinterest/ jagrutiscookingodyssey

Oats Idli:

Soft, fluffy, and steamed to perfection, Oats Idly is a guilt-free South Indian delight rich in fiber and light on the stomach.

Image Source: Pinterest/ cookwithmanali

Oats Upma

A comforting bowl of Oats Upma loaded with veggies makes for a savory, satisfying, and heart-healthy breakfast option.

Image Source: Pinterest/ hebbarskitchen

Oats Vegetable Uthappam

Golden on the outside and soft inside, Oats Vegetable Uthappam is a colorful, nutritious, and delicious way to enjoy your morning meal.

Image Source: Pinterest/ sameerashums03

Oats Moong Toast

This crunchy toast made with oats and moong dal offers the perfect blend of taste and protein, making it a great energising breakfast choice.

Image Source: Pinterest/ vegehomecooking

Oats Sandwich

Layered with paneer and veggies, the Oats Sandwich is crunchy, creamy, and filling, making it a balanced and tasty breakfast treat.

Image Source: Pinterest/ healthykadai

Oats Chaat:

A fun and flavourful twist to traditional chaat, this Oats chaat combines crunch, spice, and health in one refreshing bowl.

Image Source: Pinterest/ swasthi

