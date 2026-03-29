9 Easy Habits That Actually Work
Always pay EMIs and credit card bills on time to avoid damaging your score.
Even one late payment can negatively impact your credit profile.
Keep your credit card usage below 30% of the total limit for a healthy score.
Clearing dues before the billing cycle ends helps maintain a low balance.
Don’t just track the score, review your report for hidden errors.
Incorrect entries in your report can hurt your score, so raise disputes if needed.
Too many credit applications in a short time can lower your score.
Savings can prevent missed payments during unexpected expenses.
Small, regular financial habits can steadily improve your credit score over time.