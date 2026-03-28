2026 Could Decide Your Financial Future
Indian households are saving less while spending more. Experts say saving must now be a planned priority, not leftover money.
Treat savings as a monthly expense. Automate transfers as soon as salary is credited.
Daily small spends add up over time. They quietly reduce your long-term savings potential.
Consistent investing matters more than timing the market. SIPs and goal-based investing build real wealth over time.
Experts recommend 3–6 months of essential expenses saved. This protects you from unexpected financial shocks.
Credit cards should not feel like extra income. High-interest debt can quickly spiral out of control.
Review your finances every year. Adjust savings, investments, insurance and goals regularly.
Start early, stay consistent, and build long-term stability.