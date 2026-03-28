6 Money Habits Indians Must Fix For Financial Stability

March 28, 2026
Published by: ABP Live Business
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Still Spending First?

2026 Could Decide Your Financial Future

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Saving Is No Longer Optional:

Indian households are saving less while spending more. Experts say saving must now be a planned priority, not leftover money.

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1. Fix This Habit First:

Treat savings as a monthly expense. Automate transfers as soon as salary is credited.

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2. Stop Ignoring Small Expenses:

Daily small spends add up over time. They quietly reduce your long-term savings potential.

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3. Invest For The Long Term:

Consistent investing matters more than timing the market. SIPs and goal-based investing build real wealth over time.

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4. Build An Emergency Fund:

Experts recommend 3–6 months of essential expenses saved. This protects you from unexpected financial shocks.

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5. Be Smart With Credit:

Credit cards should not feel like extra income. High-interest debt can quickly spiral out of control.

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6. Do An Annual Money Reset:

Review your finances every year. Adjust savings, investments, insurance and goals regularly.

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Money Rule For 2026:

Start early, stay consistent, and build long-term stability.

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