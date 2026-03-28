7 Things About Checking Your Credit Score That Borrowers Must Know

Lenders check it before approving loans, credit cards, and interest rates.
Soft inquiry and hard Inquiry are two types of credit checks. Both of them affect your score differently.
Checking your own credit score is a soft inquiry and has no impact.
When you apply for a loan or credit card, lenders perform a hard inquiry.
Hard inquiries may lower your score slightly, but only temporarily.
Multiple loan or credit applications in a short time may worry lenders.
Regular checks help detect errors or suspicious activity in your report.
Credit scores typically range from 300 to 900. Higher scores mean better chances of approval.
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