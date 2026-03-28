Pausing SIP During A Job Switch? Here’s The Hidden Cost You Should Know

Systematic Investment Plans (SIP) help you invest small amounts regularly and grow wealth over time through discipline.
The longer your money stays invested, the more it grows. Interruptions reduce this growth potential.
Your existing investments continue to grow, but you miss fresh contributions and their compounding benefits.
A Rs 10,000 monthly SIP over 15 years at 12% return could lose over Rs 2 lakh due to a short pause.
Income gaps, relocation, or uncertainty may push investors to temporarily stop SIPs during transitions.
Once paused, SIPs are often not restarted on time, extending the break and increasing long-term loss.
Reduce SIP amount instead of stopping, so your investment habit stays intact.
Having 3–6 months of expenses saved can help you continue SIPs even during job transitions.
Before pausing your SIP, remember, the real cost isn’t today, it’s your future wealth.