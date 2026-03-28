Pausing SIP During A Job Switch? Here’s The Hidden Cost You Should Know

March 28, 2026
Published by: ABP Live Business
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SIPs Build Long-Term Wealth:

Systematic Investment Plans (SIP) help you invest small amounts regularly and grow wealth over time through discipline.

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Power Of Compounding Works Best Over Time:

The longer your money stays invested, the more it grows. Interruptions reduce this growth potential.

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What Happens When You Pause A SIP?

Your existing investments continue to grow, but you miss fresh contributions and their compounding benefits.

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Even A 6-Month Break Can Cost Lakhs:

A Rs 10,000 monthly SIP over 15 years at 12% return could lose over Rs 2 lakh due to a short pause.

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Job Switches Often Trigger SIP Pauses:

Income gaps, relocation, or uncertainty may push investors to temporarily stop SIPs during transitions.

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Behavioural Trap To Watch Out For:

Once paused, SIPs are often not restarted on time, extending the break and increasing long-term loss.

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Better Alternatives Than Stopping SIP:

Reduce SIP amount instead of stopping, so your investment habit stays intact.

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Build An Emergency Fund First:

Having 3–6 months of expenses saved can help you continue SIPs even during job transitions.

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Consistency Beats Timing:

Before pausing your SIP, remember, the real cost isn’t today, it’s your future wealth.

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