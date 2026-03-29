Planning Your Child’s Education? Avoid These 8 Costly Money Mistakes

March 29, 2026
Published by: ABP Live Business
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1. Starting Too Late:

Delaying planning reduces your time to grow savings. Start early, even small amounts make a big difference

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2. Missing Out On Compounding:

Always remember less time equals lower returns. Early investments grow faster and reduce future burden.

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3. Underestimating Education Costs:

Fees aren’t the only expense. Think travel, stay, books and lifestyle costs too.

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4. Ignoring Education Inflation:

Education costs rise faster than normal inflation. Today’s Rs 10 lakh could be much higher tomorrow.

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5. Relying Too Much On Loans:

Heavy loans always lead to long-term stress. Build savings first, borrow only if needed.

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6. Ignoring Tax Benefits:

Smart tools like PPF and ELSS can save tax. These help you build a stronger education fund.

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7. Not Reviewing Your Plan:

Income, goals, costs, all change over time. Update your plan regularly to stay on track.

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8. No Clear Savings Strategy:

Random saving won’t work. Set a goal, invest consistently, stay disciplined.

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9. Plan Smart, Stress Less:

Start early, stay consistent and secure your child’s future.

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