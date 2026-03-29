Planning Your Child’s Education? Avoid These 8 Costly Money Mistakes

Delaying planning reduces your time to grow savings. Start early, even small amounts make a big difference
Always remember less time equals lower returns. Early investments grow faster and reduce future burden.
Fees aren’t the only expense. Think travel, stay, books and lifestyle costs too.
Education costs rise faster than normal inflation. Today’s Rs 10 lakh could be much higher tomorrow.
Heavy loans always lead to long-term stress. Build savings first, borrow only if needed.
Smart tools like PPF and ELSS can save tax. These help you build a stronger education fund.
Income, goals, costs, all change over time. Update your plan regularly to stay on track.
Random saving won’t work. Set a goal, invest consistently, stay disciplined.
Start early, stay consistent and secure your child’s future.
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