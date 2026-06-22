What Is The Full Form Of AMBALA

Discover Ambala, Haryana's historic city famous for its cantonment, vibrant markets, cultural heritage, tourist attractions, and connectivity.

June 22, 2026
Published by: ABP Live Lifestyle
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Ambala Is A Major Historical And Industrial City Of Haryana

Ambala is a major historical and industrial city of Haryana, renowned for its military cantonment, thriving industries, educational institutions, vibrant markets, and strategic location in northern India.

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It Holds A Special Status In The Field Of Defense And Science

Ambala is a major historical and industrial city of Haryana, holding a special status in defense and science. It is known for its cantonment, industries, and strategic importance.

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Its full form Is Army Maintenance Base And Logistics Area Which Indicates Its Military Importance

Ambala is a major historical and industrial city of Haryana. Its full form, Army Maintenance Base and Logistics Area, reflects its significance in defense, science, and logistics.

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The City Is Believed To Have Been Named By Amba Rajput

Ambala is a historic and industrial city of Haryana. The city is believed to have been named after Amba Rajput and is known for its importance in defense, science, and logistics.

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Ambala Cantonment Is One Of Indias Oldest And Most Important Mlitary Cantonments

Ambala Cantonment is one of India's oldest and most important military cantonments. It plays a key role in defense operations and contributes significantly to the city's strategic importance.

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Ambala City Is Also Known As Twin City

Ambala City, also known as the Twin City, is a historic and industrial hub of Haryana. Along with Ambala Cantonment, it is known for its strategic, commercial, and cultural importance.

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Ambala City Is Also Famous For Its Textile Trade

Ambala City is also famous for its textile trade and thriving markets. It is a major commercial hub of Haryana, known for its industries, business activities, and economic growth.

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Approximately 3540 percent Of Indias Scientific Instruments Are Produced Right Here

Approximately 35–40% of India's scientific instruments are produced in Ambala, making it a leading center for scientific equipment manufacturing and industrial innovation.

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Therefore Ambala Is Also Called Science City

Ambala is known as the Science City of India, as approximately 35–40% of the country's scientific instruments are produced here, making it a hub of innovation and industry.

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