How Is Bihar's Famous Sattu Made

Bihar’s famous sattu is made by dry-roasting Bengal gram (chana) until aromatic, then cooling and stone-grinding it into a fine powder. The flour is sieved and stored. It is used in drinks, parathas, and other dishes for nutrition and cooling.

June 21, 2026
Published by: ABP Live Lifestyle
Image Source: pexels

Bihar's famous sattu is a great cooling superfood in summers

Sattu, Bihar’s traditional superfood, is roasted gram flour known for its cooling properties. Popular during hot Indian summers, it provides instant energy, hydration, and nutrition, making it a staple drink across households, especially in rural and urban Bihar regions widely.

June 21, 2026
Published by: ABP Live Lifestyle
Image Source: pexels

To make this first take good quality dried and clean black chickpeas

Sattu is made by dry-roasting Bengal gram and grinding it into fine powder. Mixed with water, lemon, salt, it becomes a refreshing drink that cools body heat, aids digestion, and helps prevent dehydration in extreme summer temperatures across India naturally.

June 21, 2026
Published by: ABP Live Lifestyle
Image Source: pexels

After this pick out the pebbles dirt or bad grains present in the chickpeas and clean them thoroughly

Sattu is prepared by selecting high quality chickpeas, cleaning them thoroughly, and sun-drying them to remove moisture before roasting, ensuring proper texture, aroma, and long shelf life of flour naturally.

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Then sprinkle a little water on them and leave them for a while so that the peel comes off easily

Sattu holds deep cultural importance in Bihar, often consumed in summer festivals, village gatherings, and daily routines.

June 21, 2026
Published by: ABP Live Lifestyle
Image Source: pexels

After sprinkling water spread the chickpeas in the sun for some time so that their moisture comes out and they become a little hard.

Sattu is prepared by selecting high quality chickpeas, cleaning them thoroughly, and sun-drying them to remove moisture before roasting, ensuring proper texture, aroma, and long shelf life of flour naturally.

June 21, 2026
Published by: ABP Live Lifestyle
Image Source: pexels

Then roast the chickpeas in hot sand or coarse salt in a wok

Chickpeas are then dry roasted in large iron pans over controlled heat, stirring continuously to prevent burning, until they turn golden brown and release a nutty aroma throughout process evenly.

June 21, 2026
Published by: ABP Live Lifestyle
Image Source: pexels

Once the chickpeas are roasted strain them with the help of a winnowing basket or sieve and separate the sand and chickpea husks

After roasting, chickpeas are cooled completely to retain flavor and prevent moisture absorption, then ground using traditional stone mills or modern machines into fine smooth flour known as sattu powder.

June 21, 2026
Published by: ABP Live Lifestyle
Image Source: pexels

Finally grind it in a mixer your sattu is ready

The final sattu is sieved to ensure uniform texture and packed in airtight containers, preserving freshness, nutrition, and its natural cooling properties for long-term storage and daily consumption use safely.

June 21, 2026
Published by: ABP Live Lifestyle
Image Source: pexels

In villages even today it is ground in a mortar and pestle or a stone mill grindstone which preserves its taste and nutrients

Sattu has now gained popularity beyond Bihar, becoming a trendy health drink in urban India. With growing awareness of natural foods, it is widely recommended by nutritionists for hydration, weight management, and maintaining energy during intense summer heat naturally effective.

June 21, 2026
Published by: ABP Live Lifestyle
Image Source: pexels

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