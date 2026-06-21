How Is Bihar's Famous Sattu Made

Bihar’s famous sattu is made by dry-roasting Bengal gram (chana) until aromatic, then cooling and stone-grinding it into a fine powder. The flour is sieved and stored. It is used in drinks, parathas, and other dishes for nutrition and cooling.
Sattu, Bihar’s traditional superfood, is roasted gram flour known for its cooling properties. Popular during hot Indian summers, it provides instant energy, hydration, and nutrition, making it a staple drink across households, especially in rural and urban Bihar regions widely.
Sattu is made by dry-roasting Bengal gram and grinding it into fine powder. Mixed with water, lemon, salt, it becomes a refreshing drink that cools body heat, aids digestion, and helps prevent dehydration in extreme summer temperatures across India naturally.
Sattu is prepared by selecting high quality chickpeas, cleaning them thoroughly, and sun-drying them to remove moisture before roasting, ensuring proper texture, aroma, and long shelf life of flour naturally.
Sattu holds deep cultural importance in Bihar, often consumed in summer festivals, village gatherings, and daily routines.
Sattu is prepared by selecting high quality chickpeas, cleaning them thoroughly, and sun-drying them to remove moisture before roasting, ensuring proper texture, aroma, and long shelf life of flour naturally.
Chickpeas are then dry roasted in large iron pans over controlled heat, stirring continuously to prevent burning, until they turn golden brown and release a nutty aroma throughout process evenly.
After roasting, chickpeas are cooled completely to retain flavor and prevent moisture absorption, then ground using traditional stone mills or modern machines into fine smooth flour known as sattu powder.
The final sattu is sieved to ensure uniform texture and packed in airtight containers, preserving freshness, nutrition, and its natural cooling properties for long-term storage and daily consumption use safely.
Sattu has now gained popularity beyond Bihar, becoming a trendy health drink in urban India. With growing awareness of natural foods, it is widely recommended by nutritionists for hydration, weight management, and maintaining energy during intense summer heat naturally effective.