Where Is Alphonso Mango Grown In India

This famous mango variety is primarily grown in India’s western coastal belt, especially in Maharashtra, where climatic conditions perfectly support its cultivation and unique flavor development.
Alphonso mango, popularly called Hapus, is one of India’s most premium mango varieties. It is loved for its sweet taste, rich aroma, vibrant color, and creamy texture.
Ratnagiri in Maharashtra is the most famous region for Alphonso mango cultivation. Ratnagiri Alphonsos are known for exceptional sweetness, fragrance, and superior export quality worldwide.
The Konkan belt, including Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, and Raigad, remains the heartland of Alphonso mango cultivation due to its fertile soil and coastal weather conditions.
Devgad, located in Sindhudurg district, is another major producer of Alphonso mangoes. Mangoes from this region are highly valued for premium quality and excellent taste.
Apart from Maharashtra, Alphonso mangoes are also grown in parts of Gujarat, Karnataka, and Goa, though Maharashtra remains the largest and most popular producer.
Alphonso mango trees thrive in warm temperatures, moderate rainfall, and well-drained soil. Coastal humidity also plays a crucial role in developing their signature flavor and aroma.
The harvesting season for Alphonso mangoes usually begins in March and continues till June, making them one of the most sought-after summer fruits in India.
Alphonso mangoes are widely exported to countries including the US, UK, UAE, and Japan, earning strong demand in international markets every year.
Known as the king of mangoes, Alphonso continues to dominate Indian fruit markets with unmatched taste, premium pricing, and strong popularity among mango lovers globally.