Where Is Alphonso Mango Grown In India

This famous mango variety is primarily grown in India’s western coastal belt, especially in Maharashtra, where climatic conditions perfectly support its cultivation and unique flavor development.

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Alphonso Mango Is Known As Hapus Mango

Alphonso mango, popularly called Hapus, is one of India’s most premium mango varieties. It is loved for its sweet taste, rich aroma, vibrant color, and creamy texture.

June 21, 2026
Published by: ABP Live Lifestyle
Image Source: pexels

It Is Also Called The King Of Mangoes

Ratnagiri in Maharashtra is the most famous region for Alphonso mango cultivation. Ratnagiri Alphonsos are known for exceptional sweetness, fragrance, and superior export quality worldwide.

June 21, 2026
Published by: ABP Live Lifestyle
Image Source: pexels

Alphonso Mangoes Are Mainly Grown In Maharashtra Karnataka Goa And Gujarat

The Konkan belt, including Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, and Raigad, remains the heartland of Alphonso mango cultivation due to its fertile soil and coastal weather conditions.

June 21, 2026
Published by: ABP Live Lifestyle
Image Source: pexels

Two Regions Of Maharashtra Devgad And Ratnagiri Are Famous Worldwide For The Best Alphonso Mangoes.

Devgad, located in Sindhudurg district, is another major producer of Alphonso mangoes. Mangoes from this region are highly valued for premium quality and excellent taste.

June 21, 2026
Published by: ABP Live Lifestyle
Image Source: pexels

Besides Ratnagiri And Devgad It Is Also Cultivated In Sindhudurg Raigad And Thane

Apart from Maharashtra, Alphonso mangoes are also grown in parts of Gujarat, Karnataka, and Goa, though Maharashtra remains the largest and most popular producer.

June 21, 2026
Published by: ABP Live Lifestyle
Image Source: pexels

The Alphonso Variety Grown In Karnataka Is Also Locally Known As Badami

Alphonso mango trees thrive in warm temperatures, moderate rainfall, and well-drained soil. Coastal humidity also plays a crucial role in developing their signature flavor and aroma.

June 21, 2026
Published by: ABP Live Lifestyle
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Hot And Humid Weather Is Most Suitable For Alphonso

The harvesting season for Alphonso mangoes usually begins in March and continues till June, making them one of the most sought-after summer fruits in India.

June 21, 2026
Published by: ABP Live Lifestyle
Image Source: pexels

Laterite Soil Is Also Considered Most Ideal For This Mango

Alphonso mangoes are widely exported to countries including the US, UK, UAE, and Japan, earning strong demand in international markets every year.

June 21, 2026
Published by: ABP Live Lifestyle
Image Source: pexels

Along With This Alphonso From The Konkan Region Has Received A GI Tag To Maintain Its Premium Quality.

Known as the king of mangoes, Alphonso continues to dominate Indian fruit markets with unmatched taste, premium pricing, and strong popularity among mango lovers globally.

Image Source: pexels

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