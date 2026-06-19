The river that historically flowed below (near/south of) Gurgaon is the Sahibi River. It passed through the Gurgaon region and later connected toward the Yamuna River.
Gurgaon, known as Cyber City, is a leading IT and business hub of India, famous for technology companies, offices, and rapid urban development.
Gurgaon is a major city located in Haryana, India, known for its IT industry, corporate offices, and modern infrastructure.
Gurgaon features major companies, residential societies, shopping malls, and restaurants, making it a modern business and lifestyle destination.
Historically, the Sahibi River flowed through the Gurgaon region and played an important role in the area's geography.
The Sahibi River once played a vital role in Gurgaon, serving as an important lifeline for the region in earlier times.
The Sahibi River originated from Jeetgarh in Rajasthan and historically flowed through the Gurgaon region.
The Sahibi River, also known as the Sabi River, was a historic river that flowed through parts of Rajasthan and Haryana.
The Sahibi River is a seasonal river that mainly depends on rainfall for its water flow.
The Sahibi River has dried up over time, and urban development has replaced parts of its former riverbed with buildings and infrastructure.