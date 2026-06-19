Which River Flowed Below Gurgaon

The river that historically flowed below (near/south of) Gurgaon is the Sahibi River. It passed through the Gurgaon region and later connected toward the Yamuna River.

June 19, 2026
Published by: ABP Live Lifestyle
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Gurgaon Which is Known As Cyber City And IT Hub

Gurgaon, known as Cyber City, is a leading IT and business hub of India, famous for technology companies, offices, and rapid urban development.

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This Is Located In The State Of Haryana India

Gurgaon is a major city located in Haryana, India, known for its IT industry, corporate offices, and modern infrastructure.

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Here Are Many Large Companies Societies Malls And Restaurants

Gurgaon features major companies, residential societies, shopping malls, and restaurants, making it a modern business and lifestyle destination.

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In Olden Times The Sahibi River Used To Flow From Here

Historically, the Sahibi River flowed through the Gurgaon region and played an important role in the area's geography.

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At That Time It Was The Lifeline Of This City

The Sahibi River once played a vital role in Gurgaon, serving as an important lifeline for the region in earlier times.

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The Sahibi River Originated From Jeetgarh In Jaipur

The Sahibi River originated from Jeetgarh in Rajasthan and historically flowed through the Gurgaon region.

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It Was Also Known As Sabi River

The Sahibi River, also known as the Sabi River, was a historic river that flowed through parts of Rajasthan and Haryana.

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This River Is Entirely Dependent On Rainwater

The Sahibi River is a seasonal river that mainly depends on rainfall for its water flow.

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Currently, The River Has Dried Up And Buildings Have Been Constructed On Its Land.

The Sahibi River has dried up over time, and urban development has replaced parts of its former riverbed with buildings and infrastructure.

Image Source: pexels

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