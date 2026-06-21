How To Make Onion Kadhi At Home

Onion kadhi is a delicious and comforting Indian dish made using curd, besan, onions, and aromatic spices. It is simple, flavorful, and perfect for home-cooked meals.
To make onion kadhi at home, gather curd, besan, onions, green chilies, ginger, turmeric, red chili powder, salt, oil, cumin, mustard seeds, and curry leaves.
Take a bowl and mix curd with besan thoroughly. Ensure there are no lumps. Add turmeric, chili powder, salt, and enough water to make smooth batter.
Slice onions thinly and keep them ready. Chop green chilies and ginger finely. These ingredients add freshness, spice, and depth of flavor to the kadhi.
Heat oil in a pan. Add mustard seeds, cumin seeds, and curry leaves. Let them splutter well to release aroma and create a flavorful tempering base.
Now add sliced onions to the pan. Sauté them on medium flame until they turn soft, light golden, and slightly caramelized for better sweetness and flavor.
Add chopped ginger and green chilies to the onions. Cook for a minute so the flavors blend nicely and enhance the overall taste of kadhi.
Slowly pour the curd and besan mixture into the pan while stirring continuously. This prevents curdling and ensures the kadhi remains smooth and creamy.
Cook the kadhi on low to medium heat. Stir regularly to avoid sticking. Allow it to simmer gently until it thickens and flavors develop fully.
Let the kadhi cook for around 20 to 25 minutes. The raw taste of besan disappears, and the curry develops a rich, creamy, and balanced flavor.
Taste and adjust seasoning if needed. You can add extra salt or spices according to preference for a more customized and delicious homemade kadhi.
Serve hot onion kadhi with steamed rice, jeera rice, or roti. This comforting dish makes for a satisfying meal loved by families across India.