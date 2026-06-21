How To Make Onion Kadhi At Home

Onion kadhi is a delicious and comforting Indian dish made using curd, besan, onions, and aromatic spices. It is simple, flavorful, and perfect for home-cooked meals.

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Kadhi Is A Favorite Dish Made In Every Indian Home And Is Widely Enjoyed

To make onion kadhi at home, gather curd, besan, onions, green chilies, ginger, turmeric, red chili powder, salt, oil, cumin, mustard seeds, and curry leaves.

June 21, 2026
Published by: ABP Live Lifestyle
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Have You Ever Tasted Onion Kadhi If Not Today We Are Going To Tell You How To Make Onion Kadhi

Take a bowl and mix curd with besan thoroughly. Ensure there are no lumps. Add turmeric, chili powder, salt, and enough water to make smooth batter.

June 21, 2026
Published by: ABP Live Lifestyle
Image Source: pexels

With This You Can Very Easily Make Onion Kadhi At Home

Slice onions thinly and keep them ready. Chop green chilies and ginger finely. These ingredients add freshness, spice, and depth of flavor to the kadhi.

June 21, 2026
Published by: ABP Live Lifestyle
Image Source: pexels

Prepare A Smooth Batter By Mixing Yogurt Gram Flour And Spices For Kadhi

Heat oil in a pan. Add mustard seeds, cumin seeds, and curry leaves. Let them splutter well to release aroma and create a flavorful tempering base.

June 21, 2026
Published by: ABP Live Lifestyle
Image Source: pexels

After Lightly Frying The Onion Add The Prepared Curry Mixture To The Pan

Now add sliced onions to the pan. Sauté them on medium flame until they turn soft, light golden, and slightly caramelized for better sweetness and flavor.

June 21, 2026
Published by: ABP Live Lifestyle
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Boil The Kadi While Stirring Continuously So That Its Texture Becomes Perfectly Creamy

Add chopped ginger and green chilies to the onions. Cook for a minute so the flavors blend nicely and enhance the overall taste of kadhi.

June 21, 2026
Published by: ABP Live Lifestyle
Image Source: pexels

Add Salt To The Slow Cooked Kadi To Perfect The Flavor

Slowly pour the curd and besan mixture into the pan while stirring continuously. This prevents curdling and ensures the kadhi remains smooth and creamy.

June 21, 2026
Published by: ABP Live Lifestyle
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The Taste Of Kadhi Is Further Enhanced With Sliced Onions And Aromatic Tempering

Cook the kadhi on low to medium heat. Stir regularly to avoid sticking. Allow it to simmer gently until it thickens and flavors develop fully.

June 21, 2026
Published by: ABP Live Lifestyle
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Finally Temper With Cumin Seeds Red Chili And Curry Leaves Then Serve Hot Kadhi

Let the kadhi cook for around 20 to 25 minutes. The raw taste of besan disappears, and the curry develops a rich, creamy, and balanced flavor.

June 21, 2026
Published by: ABP Live Lifestyle
Image Source: pexels

Your Sour Tangy And Thick Onion Kadhi Is Completely Ready

Taste and adjust seasoning if needed. You can add extra salt or spices according to preference for a more customized and delicious homemade kadhi.

June 21, 2026
Published by: ABP Live Lifestyle
Image Source: pexels

Serve It With Hot Rice Or Roti And Enjoy This Traditional Taste With Your Family.

Serve hot onion kadhi with steamed rice, jeera rice, or roti. This comforting dish makes for a satisfying meal loved by families across India.

June 21, 2026
Published by: ABP Live Lifestyle
Image Source: pexels

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