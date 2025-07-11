Surbhi Jyoti Inspired Green Ethnic Suits For Sawan Puja

July 11, 2025
Published by: ABP Live Lifestyle
Image Source: Instagram/ surbhijyoti

Simple Sharara Suit:

Surbhi's green sharara suit paired with this printed dupatta is a simple yet classy festive pick—perfect for an elegant Sawan puja look.

Image Source: Instagram/ surbhijyoti

Bottle Green Chikankari Sharara:

Surbhi looked dreamy in this bottle green sharara set with intricate chikankari work, a perfect balance of grace and tradition.

Image Source: Instagram/ surbhijyoti

Anarkali with Gota Border Dupatta:

She dazzled in this green Anarkali suit adorned with a matching dupatta featuring gota borders—an elegant and timeless festive ensemble.

Image Source: Instagram/ surbhijyoti

Green and Peach Embroidered:

This green and peach salwar suit with delicate embroidery proves Surbhi’s flair for subtle yet eye-catching festive looks.

Image Source: Instagram/ surbhijyoti

Parrot Green Suit with Beige Dupatta:

Surbhi keeps it sophisticated in this parrot green suit with minimal zari and a beige dupatta printed in gold—perfect for serene puja vibes.

Image Source: Instagram/ surbhijyoti

Pankh Collar Suit:

Surbhi exudes regal charm in this pankh collar suit detailed with zardozi and coin work, making it a standout pick for festive rituals.

Image Source: Instagram/ surbhijyoti

Cotton Suit with Yellow Dupatta:

She looks fresh and festive in this green cotton sleeveless suit featuring silver neck detailing and red floral prints, paired with a cheerful yellow dupatta.

Image Source: Instagram/ surbhijyoti

White Anarkali with Green Floral Accents:

This white cotton Anarkali with green and red floral prints, teamed with a green dupatta, offers a light, festive-ready charm perfect for Sawan rituals.

Image Source: Instagram/ surbhijyoti

Olive Green Sharara Set:

The actress made heads turn in this olive green sharara set featuring zari and sequin work, paired beautifully with a mint gota dupatta and silk palazzos.

Image Source: Instagram/ surbhijyoti

See More

9 Steps To Plan A Flawless Event From Start To End

9 Beautiful And Colourful Insects Around The World

9 Traditional Indian Jewellery Pieces That Define Regional Heritage

From Banarasi To Paithani — 10 Iconic Indian Silk Sarees By Region