Surbhi Jyoti Inspired Green Ethnic Suits For Sawan Puja

Surbhi's green sharara suit paired with this printed dupatta is a simple yet classy festive pick—perfect for an elegant Sawan puja look.
Surbhi looked dreamy in this bottle green sharara set with intricate chikankari work, a perfect balance of grace and tradition.
She dazzled in this green Anarkali suit adorned with a matching dupatta featuring gota borders—an elegant and timeless festive ensemble.
This green and peach salwar suit with delicate embroidery proves Surbhi’s flair for subtle yet eye-catching festive looks.
Surbhi keeps it sophisticated in this parrot green suit with minimal zari and a beige dupatta printed in gold—perfect for serene puja vibes.
Surbhi exudes regal charm in this pankh collar suit detailed with zardozi and coin work, making it a standout pick for festive rituals.
She looks fresh and festive in this green cotton sleeveless suit featuring silver neck detailing and red floral prints, paired with a cheerful yellow dupatta.
This white cotton Anarkali with green and red floral prints, teamed with a green dupatta, offers a light, festive-ready charm perfect for Sawan rituals.
The actress made heads turn in this olive green sharara set featuring zari and sequin work, paired beautifully with a mint gota dupatta and silk palazzos.