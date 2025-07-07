9 Beautiful And Colourful Insects Around The World

Originally from Costa Rica, this jewel scarab glows with molten gold colour, making it one of the most beautiful insects on the planet.
With its resemblance to a daffodil-like orchid flower, this mantis is perfectly camouflaged in its floral environment as it stalks prey.
This tiny silk moth glows with cotton candy hues—blinding yellow and rosy pink wings.
Its soft maroon wings rimmed with golden yellow and bright blue spots make this butterfly a standout in North America and Eurasia.
Dragonflies glimmer in iridescent colors such as cobalt, scarlet, and magenta, flying elegantly with see-through wings.
Identified by its orange or red shell with black spots, the ladybug is both sweet and a natural defense of the garden.
This bright green bug looks just like a new leaf, so it's all but invisible among plant life.
Illuminating balmy nights with enchanting green or yellow lights, fireflies bewitch with their natural bioluminescence.
Despite its name, this reddish-black furry wasp is wingless and is distinguished by a painful sting and its appearance.