9 Beautiful And Colourful Insects Around The World

July 7, 2025
Published by: ABP Live Lifestyle
Image Source: Canva

Chrysina aurigans:

Originally from Costa Rica, this jewel scarab glows with molten gold colour, making it one of the most beautiful insects on the planet.

Image Source: Canva

Orchid Mantis:

With its resemblance to a daffodil-like orchid flower, this mantis is perfectly camouflaged in its floral environment as it stalks prey.

Image Source: Canva

Rosy Maple Moth:

This tiny silk moth glows with cotton candy hues—blinding yellow and rosy pink wings.

Image Source: Pinterest/ TonE370

Mourning Cloak Butterfly:

Its soft maroon wings rimmed with golden yellow and bright blue spots make this butterfly a standout in North America and Eurasia.

Image Source: Pinterest/ Houzz

Dragonflies:

Dragonflies glimmer in iridescent colors such as cobalt, scarlet, and magenta, flying elegantly with see-through wings.

Image Source: Canva

Ladybug:

Identified by its orange or red shell with black spots, the ladybug is both sweet and a natural defense of the garden.

Image Source: Canva

Broad-Winged Katydid:

This bright green bug looks just like a new leaf, so it's all but invisible among plant life.

Image Source: Canva

Fireflies:

Illuminating balmy nights with enchanting green or yellow lights, fireflies bewitch with their natural bioluminescence.

Image Source: Canva

Velvet Ant:

Despite its name, this reddish-black furry wasp is wingless and is distinguished by a painful sting and its appearance.

Image Source: Canva

