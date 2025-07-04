From Banarasi To Paithani — 10 Iconic Indian Silk Sarees By Region

July 4, 2025
Published by: ABP Live Lifestyle
Image Source: Pinterest/kanchipuramhandloomsilks

1. Banarasi Silk, Uttar Pradesh:

Banarasi silk sarees are famed for their gold zari, intricate Mughal motifs, and luxurious feel. Woven in the holy city of Varanasi, these sarees are ideal for weddings and grand occasions.

Image Source: Pinterest/etsy

2. Kanjivaram Silk, Tamil Nadu:

Kanjivaram sarees are the pride of South India. They are known for their vibrant colours, heavy silk fabric, temple borders, and pure gold zari work.

Image Source: Pinterest/singhanias_hyd

3. Paithani Silk, Maharashtra:

A royal weave from Paithan, these sarees have peacock and lotus motifs. They feature a kaleidoscope of colours and intricately woven pallu that reflects centuries-old Maratha craftsmanship.

Image Source: Pinterest/elegantfashionw

4. Mysore Silk, Karnataka:

Mysore silk sarees come with minimalist designs, bold colours, and rich gold borders. These elegant and graceful sarees are known for their pure silk and subtle sheen.

Image Source: Pinterest/shobitamdesigns

5. Patola Silk, Gujarat:

Double-ikat Patola sarees are masterpieces from Patan. They are a true heirloom art with geometric patterns, bright colours, and extraordinary weaving precision that takes months to complete.

Image Source: Pinterest/Myluxurion

6. Baluchari Silk, West Bengal:

Famous for its mythological motifs and storytelling pallus, Baluchari sarees depict scenes from epics like the Mahabharata — woven legacy and narrative elegance in every drape.

Image Source: Pinterest/aditriloomsandcrafts

7. Chanderi Silk, Madhya Pradesh:

Chanderi silk sarees blend cotton and silk with traditional zari work. They are lightweight, sheer, and rich in texture, which makes them ideal for festive wear.

Image Source: Pinterest/etsy

8. Muga Silk, Assam:

Made from rare golden-yellow Muga silk, these Assamese sarees are a symbol of luxury. Exclusive to the Brahmaputra valley, these sarees are durable and naturally glossy.

Image Source: Pinterest/iiad_design

9. Pochampally Ikat, Telangana:

Pochampally sarees mix geometric designs with vibrant silk. A UNESCO-recognises heritage and a modern fashion favourite, these sarees are known for their unique ikat dyeing technique.

Image Source: Pinterest/etsy

10. Sambalpuri Silk, Odisha:

Sambalpuri sarees boast traditional motifs like conch shells and wheels. These handwoven sarees use the Bandha technique, making it a part of Odisha's rich textile culture.

Image Source: Pinterest/etsy

See More

9 Reasons We Apply Haldi Before Weddings

9 Surprising Health Benefits Of Waking Up At 5 AM Daily

9 Lightweight Indian Fabrics Ideal For Monsoon Wear

9 Colourful Aquarium Fishes For Beginners