9 Traditional Indian Jewellery Pieces That Define Regional Heritage

Pauchi is a hand ornament worn by the women of Garhwal and Kumaon regions in Uttarakhand. Crafted from pure silver or gold, Pauchi consists of intricately designed bracelets featuring geometric or floral motifs.
A classic South Indian armlet, Vanki is a V-shaped jewellery piece that's embossed with temple motifs. It's known to symbolise feminine power, protection, and divine grace in bridal wear.
Inspired by the sacred pipal leaf, this is a gold necklace that boasts Mughal elegance. Worn by women in Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan, it's a cultural heirloom the represents fertility, prosperity, and spiritual energy.
Jadanagam is a snake-like hair ornament that runs along braided hair. It's deeply symbolic in Tamil weddings as it showcases grace and the ancient beauty traditions.
The dejhoor is worn by Kashmiri Pandit brides through a thread. It hangs from the ears and signifies spiritual union and marital sanctity.
Hasli is a rigid necklace that's a traditional jewellery piece of Himachal Pradesh and Rajasthan. This choker-style piece is crafted in silver or gold. It features tribal artistry, adding boldness to the outfit.
With five dazzling layers of pearl and kundar, this necklace is a symbol of Rajasthani royalty. It's often worn at weddings, elevated the ethnic look with grandeur.
Oddiyanam is a broad waist belt that worn by traditional dancers and brides. It's embellished with mythological carvings and is believed to symbolise strength, grace, and wealth.
These are ornate ear cuffs that are famous in Rajasthan and Gujarat. With meenakari and kundan work, they exemplify the bold, royal look of western Indian jewellery.