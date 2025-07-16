9 Traditional Textile Art Forms That Define Rajasthan’s Rich Handloom Heritage

Bandhani is a centuries old dyeing technique that uses tight knots to form stunning dots and waves. Popular in Jodhpur and Jaipur, Bandhani reflects Rajasthan’s love for colour, celebration, and precision.
Leheriya features diagonal stripes that are dyed in bright colours. Traditionally worn during monsoon, this art form is a visual dance of hues, symbolising prosperity and vibrance in Rajasthani culture.
Originating in Jaipur, Gota Patti used gold and silver ribbon appliqué to create ornate motifs. It adorns bridalwear and festive attire, showcasing opulence through detailed needlework.
Bagru is a unique block-printing style from Bagru village near Jaipur. This art uses natural dyes and clay-resist techniques to imprint earthy motifs on cotton, capturing rustic elegance in every thread.
Sanganeri printing is done with wooden blocks. Originating in Sanganer near Jaipur, it’s known for intricate detailing and soft cotton base. It's famed for its fine floral motifs and vibrant colours.
Though primarily temple art from Nathdwara, Pichwai is painted or printed on fabric and tells tales of Lord Krishna. The art form blends spirituality with textile craftsmanship.
Dabu is a resist dyeing technique where mud paste is used to create patterns. Once dyed and washed, the fabric reveals stunning motifs in indigo and earthy tones.
This is a handwoven fabric that blends cotton and silk into a checkered weave called 'khat.' It's lightweight and breathable, making it ideal for monsoon and summer wear.
Ajrakh is practiced by migrant communities in Barmer. It features deep reds and indigos in symmetrical geometric patterns, created using natural dyes and multiple resist-dyeing steps.