9 Indoor Plants That Thrive In The Indian Monsoon Season

July 11, 2025
1. Zebra Plant:

Zebra Plant has striped leaves which makes it unique. The plant's love for humidity makes it ideal for Indian monsoons. Keep it in bright indirect light for best results.

2. Spider Plant:

Spider Plant is an air-purifying plant that grows well in humid indoor spaces. This plant can tolerate the occasional overwatering during monsoons as well.

3. Peace Lily:

Peace Lily is a monsoon favourite. It blooms beautifully and purifies the indoor environment. This plant prefers light and moist soil, making it the ideal pick for rainy season.

4. Asparagus Fern:

It's a fluffy and unique fern that loves shade and moisture. This plant thrives during monsoons and can be placed in balconies.

5. Syngonium:

It's a climber with arrow-shaped leaves. Syngonium thrives in humidity and needs very little care. Its variegated foliage adds charm to monsoon corners.

6. Fittonia:

Fittonia has vibrant vein-like patterns. It's a low-light loving plant that flourishes in high humidity. This plant is ideal for tabletops and shaded indoor spaces.

7. Alocasia Polly:

Alocasia Polly is known for its dramatically shaped leaf. It's an exotic plant that loved humidity and thrives in low to moderate light.

8. Calathea Orbifolia:

Calathea Orbifolias are moisture loving plants. They has broad and striped leaves that add style to the indoor environment.

9. Monstera Adansonii:

Monstera Adansonii has quirky and holey leaves. It's a trendy monsoon pick that grows beautifully with regular misting in humid corners.

