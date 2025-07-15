Indian States And Their Signature Breakfasts

Steamed to softness and lightly sweetened with a gram flour snack that's airy and very flavourful.
A light tapioca pearl, peanut, and spice dish, especially favoured during fasts.
Aromatic flat rice with spices and lemon juices. The accompanying crunchy jalebi makes this marriage an interesting sweet-savoury combo.
A famous traditional breakfast consisting of flatbreads stuffed with roasted grams and mashed vegetables with spices.
Thin and soft dosas made from watery rice batter. Serve them with coconut chutney or some curry—simple but delicious.
Rice flour steamed with a generous layer of grated coconut. It's often served with ripe bananas or a chickpea-based curry.
Soft fried bread with a mildly spiced potato curry; a treat during any celebration in Bengali homes.
A royal breakfast of baked wheat balls (bati), lentil curry (dal), and sweetened crumbled bati (churma).
The definitive South Indian trio—steamed idlis, crispy dosas, and crunchy vadas accompanied by sambar and chutneys.