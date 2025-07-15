Indian States And Their Signature Breakfasts

Gujarat – Khaman Dhokla:

Steamed to softness and lightly sweetened with a gram flour snack that's airy and very flavourful.

Maharashtra – Sabudana Khichdi:

A light tapioca pearl, peanut, and spice dish, especially favoured during fasts.

Madhya Pradesh – Poha and Jalebi:

Aromatic flat rice with spices and lemon juices. The accompanying crunchy jalebi makes this marriage an interesting sweet-savoury combo.

Bihar – Sattu Paratha:

A famous traditional breakfast consisting of flatbreads stuffed with roasted grams and mashed vegetables with spices.

Karnataka – Neer Dosa:

Thin and soft dosas made from watery rice batter. Serve them with coconut chutney or some curry—simple but delicious.

Kerala – Puttu:

Rice flour steamed with a generous layer of grated coconut. It's often served with ripe bananas or a chickpea-based curry.

West Bengal – Luchi Aloo Dum:

Soft fried bread with a mildly spiced potato curry; a treat during any celebration in Bengali homes.

Rajasthan – Dal Bati Churma:

A royal breakfast of baked wheat balls (bati), lentil curry (dal), and sweetened crumbled bati (churma).

Tamil Nadu – Idli, Dosa & Vada:

The definitive South Indian trio—steamed idlis, crispy dosas, and crunchy vadas accompanied by sambar and chutneys.

