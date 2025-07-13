9 Best Oils for Face Massage That Won’t Clog Pores

July 13, 2025
1. Jojoba Oil:

Jojoba oil is great for all skin types. It's lightweight, non-comedogenic, and deeply hydrating. This natural oil mimics the skin's natural sebum, making it great for face massages.

2. Rosehip Oil:

Rosehip oil is rich in vitamins A and C. It helps in boosting collagen and improving the skin tone. Ideal for acne-prone skin, this oil is non-greasy and absorbs quickly.

3. Argan Oil:

Argan oil is also known as, liquid gold. It's packed with antioxidants and essential fatty acids which helps in nourishing the skin without clogging pores.

4. Grapeseed Oil:

It's a lightweight oil that has antimicrobial properties. Grapeseed oil suits oily and acne-prone skin types. This natural oil offers hydration, glow, and helps in balancing oil production.

5. Marula Oil:

Marula oil deeply moisturises the skin without leaving any greasy residue. It's ultra-light and packed with antioxidants, making it safe for face massage.

6. Hemp Seed Oil:

Hemp seed is a non-comedogenic oil that's rich in omega-3 and omega-6. This natural oil is known to calm inflammation and hydrate the skin. It's perfect for sensitive and even acne-prone skin.

7. Squalane Oil:

Squalene oil mimics the skin's natural oils. It helps lock in moisture and reduce fine lines. This oil doesn't clog pores and is ideal for daily face massages.

8. Tea Tree Oil:

Tea Tree oil can be diluted and used for face massages. It has antibacterial properties that reduces acne and inflammation. Diluting it with a carrier oil and using for targeted face massages on oily skin, can be of great use to reduce blemishes.

9. Sunflower Seed Oil:

Sunflower Seed oil is a nourishing oil for all skin types. It's lightweight, rich in vitamin E, and non-comedogenic. This natural oil moisturises the skin while calming it.

