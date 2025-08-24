Mistakes You Must Avoid Right After Waking Up For A Healthier Morning

August 24, 2025
Published by: ABP Live Lifestyle
Image Source: Canva

Common Morning Habits People Follow:

Most people have a habit of doing something immediately after waking up in the morning, without realising its effect on health.

Image Source: pexels

Phone Or Tea First?

Some people check their phones first thing in the morning, while others sip tea or coffee. Both habits can have hidden drawbacks.

Image Source: pexels

Hidden Harm Of Early Morning Habits:

Do you know that these habits can negatively affect your health and energy levels throughout the day?

Image Source: pexels

Mistakes To Avoid Right After Waking Up:

Here’s a guide to the key mistakes you should avoid as soon as you wake up in the morning.

Image Source: pexels

1. Avoid Checking Your Immediately:

It is essential to give up the habit of checking your phone as soon as you wake up to reduce stress and protect your mental health.

Image Source: pexels

2. Skip Tea Or Coffee First Thing:

Drinking tea or coffee immediately after waking up can cause acidity, heartburn, and digestive discomfort.

Image Source: Canva

3. Don't Stay In Bed Too Long:

Even after waking up early, lingering in bed can lead to lethargy, fatigue, and lower productivity throughout the day.

Image Source: pexels

4. Avoid Heavy Exercise Immediately:

Starting heavy workouts immediately after waking up can strain the heart and other organs. Light stretching is recommended instead.

Image Source: freepik

Adopt Healthy Morning Habits:

If you give up these harmful habits, you can enjoy a healthier, more energetic, and productive life.

Image Source: pexels

