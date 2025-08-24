Mistakes You Must Avoid Right After Waking Up For A Healthier Morning

Most people have a habit of doing something immediately after waking up in the morning, without realising its effect on health.
Some people check their phones first thing in the morning, while others sip tea or coffee. Both habits can have hidden drawbacks.
Do you know that these habits can negatively affect your health and energy levels throughout the day?
Here’s a guide to the key mistakes you should avoid as soon as you wake up in the morning.
It is essential to give up the habit of checking your phone as soon as you wake up to reduce stress and protect your mental health.
Drinking tea or coffee immediately after waking up can cause acidity, heartburn, and digestive discomfort.
Even after waking up early, lingering in bed can lead to lethargy, fatigue, and lower productivity throughout the day.
Starting heavy workouts immediately after waking up can strain the heart and other organs. Light stretching is recommended instead.
If you give up these harmful habits, you can enjoy a healthier, more energetic, and productive life.