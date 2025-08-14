Is Coffee For Everyone? Find Out Who Should Skip It

Coffee is one of the most loved beverages in the world, enjoyed for its taste and energising effect. But it’s not always safe for everyone.
While coffee can boost alertness, metabolism, and mood, it also has drawbacks like increased heart rate, higher blood pressure, and sleep disruption.
Some people are better off avoiding coffee or limiting their intake due to health risks and sensitivity to caffeine.
People with heart problems should limit or avoid coffee. Caffeine can raise blood pressure and strain the cardiovascular system.
Pregnant women should avoid excessive coffee, as high caffeine intake is linked to low birth weight and potential complications.
Children’s bodies are more sensitive to caffeine, which can cause restlessness, anxiety, and disrupted sleep patterns.
Certain medicines can interact with caffeine, affecting their effectiveness or causing side effects. Always consult a doctor first.
If coffee causes you discomfort, anxiety, rapid heartbeat, or stomach issues, it’s best to cut back or switch to alternatives.