Is Coffee For Everyone? Find Out Who Should Skip It

August 14, 2025
Published by: ABP Live Lifestyle
Coffee’s Popularity:

Coffee is one of the most loved beverages in the world, enjoyed for its taste and energising effect. But it’s not always safe for everyone.

Benefits And Drawbacks:

While coffee can boost alertness, metabolism, and mood, it also has drawbacks like increased heart rate, higher blood pressure, and sleep disruption.

Not Suitable For Everyone:

Some people are better off avoiding coffee or limiting their intake due to health risks and sensitivity to caffeine.

1. Heart Patients:

People with heart problems should limit or avoid coffee. Caffeine can raise blood pressure and strain the cardiovascular system.

2. Pregnancy Precautions:

Pregnant women should avoid excessive coffee, as high caffeine intake is linked to low birth weight and potential complications.

3. Not For Children:

Children’s bodies are more sensitive to caffeine, which can cause restlessness, anxiety, and disrupted sleep patterns.

4. Interaction With Medicine:

Certain medicines can interact with caffeine, affecting their effectiveness or causing side effects. Always consult a doctor first.

Listen To Your Body:

If coffee causes you discomfort, anxiety, rapid heartbeat, or stomach issues, it’s best to cut back or switch to alternatives.

