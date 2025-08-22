Foods You Should Never Eat With Curd — A Complete Guide

Adding yogurt to meals can improve flavour and richness, making many dishes more enjoyable.
Yogurt is not only tasty but also highly beneficial for digestion and overall health due to its probiotics and nutrients.
Despite its benefits, experts advise against consuming certain foods alongside yogurt to prevent digestive problems.
Avoid combining yogurt with citrus fruits such as oranges, grapefruits, pineapples, and kiwis.
Eating yogurt with these fruits can lead to bloating, acidity, and other digestive issues.
Fish and yogurt should not be eaten together, as this combination may disturb digestion and lead to discomfort.
Both yogurt and eggs are high in protein. Consuming them together can overload the digestive system and cause stomach issues.
Eating yogurt alongside tomatoes can cause indigestion due to the acidic nature of tomatoes.
To enjoy the health benefits of yogurt fully, pair it with safe foods like grains, vegetables, and certain mild fruits. Avoid risky combinations for smooth digestion.