Independence Day 2025 — Know Why Did Shah Jahan Build The Red Fort In Delhi

August 15, 2025
Published by: ABP Live Lifestyle
79th Independence Day Celebration

Today, India marked its 79th Independence Day with pride and grandeur across the country.

PM's Address From The Red Fort:

On August 15, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoisted the tricolour flag and addressed the nation from the historic Red Fort.

A Monument Steeped In History:

The Red Fort is one of Delhi’s most iconic monuments, built by the Mughal emperor Shah Jahan and now recognised as a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

The Reason Behind It's Construction:

Many know the Red Fort as a tourist attraction, but it was originally built for a much bigger reason. It was built as the centre of Shah Jahan’s new empire.

Palace Of A New Centre:

Shah Jahan constructed the Red Fort as the main palace of his new capital, Shahjahanabad, showcasing the grandeur of Mughal architecture.

The Shift From Agra To Delhi:

Before Delhi, the Mughal capital was Agra. In 1638, Shah Jahan decided to move the capital to Delhi to establish a city that reflected his vision and power.

Dara Shikoh And The Red Fort:

Shah Jahan named his son Dara Shikoh as his successor and entrusted him with the responsibility of the Red Fort as the seat of power.

A Decade Of Construction:

The Red Fort’s construction began in 1638 and was completed in 1648, taking nearly 10 years to finish this architectural masterpiece.

Imposing Walls Of The Red Fort:

The fort’s massive walls stretch for 2.4 kilometres and rise between 18 to 33 metres. It stands as a symbol of strength and resilience for centuries.

