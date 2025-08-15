Independence Day 2025 — Know Why Did Shah Jahan Build The Red Fort In Delhi

Today, India marked its 79th Independence Day with pride and grandeur across the country.
On August 15, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoisted the tricolour flag and addressed the nation from the historic Red Fort.
The Red Fort is one of Delhi’s most iconic monuments, built by the Mughal emperor Shah Jahan and now recognised as a UNESCO World Heritage Site.
Many know the Red Fort as a tourist attraction, but it was originally built for a much bigger reason. It was built as the centre of Shah Jahan’s new empire.
Shah Jahan constructed the Red Fort as the main palace of his new capital, Shahjahanabad, showcasing the grandeur of Mughal architecture.
Before Delhi, the Mughal capital was Agra. In 1638, Shah Jahan decided to move the capital to Delhi to establish a city that reflected his vision and power.
Shah Jahan named his son Dara Shikoh as his successor and entrusted him with the responsibility of the Red Fort as the seat of power.
The Red Fort’s construction began in 1638 and was completed in 1648, taking nearly 10 years to finish this architectural masterpiece.
The fort’s massive walls stretch for 2.4 kilometres and rise between 18 to 33 metres. It stands as a symbol of strength and resilience for centuries.