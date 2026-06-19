Learn which cow gives the most milk and explore the top high-yield dairy breeds, including Holstein Friesian cows, known for their exceptional milk production and dairy farming efficiency.
Choosing the right cow is key to higher milk production, better dairy farm efficiency, and increased profits for farmers and cattle breeders.
Some indigenous cow breeds are known for high milk production when provided with proper nutrition, care, and management practices.
Learn how to select the best cow for dairy farming based on milk yield, breed qualities, health, and management needs for better productivity.
This cow breed is mainly found in Gujarat and is known for its adaptability, resilience, and milk-producing potential.
Gir cows are high-yield dairy cattle that can produce approximately 12 to 20 liters of milk daily under proper care and management.
With good nutrition and care, cow milk production can improve significantly, increasing daily yield and supporting better dairy farming results.
This cow produces nutrient-rich milk, offers health benefits, and adapts well with low maintenance and proper care.
This cow is considered beneficial for dairy farming due to its milk production, adaptability, and easy management.
Farmers prefer this indigenous cow for its reliability, adaptability, and high milk production, making it valuable for dairy farming.