Struggling With Sleep? 6 Foods You Should Never Eat Before Bed

Good sleep is essential for a healthy body and mind. Poor sleep can weaken your immunity, drain energy, and impact mental focus.
Lack of sleep is linked to problems like stress, obesity, diabetes, and heart issues. Your night-time eating habits can play a big role in this.
To sleep well, it’s not just about going to bed on time. The food you eat before bed can either help you rest or disturb your sleep cycle.
Avoid spicy and heavily seasoned meals at night. They can trigger acidity, heartburn, and indigestion, making it harder to sleep peacefully.
Chips, instant noodles, and other processed snacks contain excess salt, sugar, and unhealthy fats that make digestion difficult at night.
Cold desserts like ice cream raise blood sugar levels and can cause energy spikes. This may disturb your sleep cycle and keep you awake longer.
Drinking coffee, tea, or other caffeinated drinks before bed is a major sleep disruptor. Caffeine stimulates the brain and prevents deep sleep.
Alcohol may make you feel sleepy initially, but it disturbs the REM cycle, leading to poor-quality rest.
Eating heavy red meat before bed takes longer to digest, keeping your body active instead of resting.