9 Cat Breeds That Make Great Pets
A street-smart, low-maintenance Indian breed that's loyal, active, and ideally suited to the local climate.
Bengal catss are descended from wild Asian leopard cats and are energetic, expressive, and enjoy interactive play.
These cats are easy-going, easy to train, and do well in small and large homes alike.
Refined and chatty, Oriental Shorthairs are smart, streamlined, and enjoy being the focus of attention.
Persian cats are calm and fluffy, which are indoor animals that require grooming every day; they are less adaptable to climates with high heat.
Siamese cats are social and expressive, which enjoy companionship and are renowned for their beautiful appearance and loud voices.
Quiet and snuggly, Himalayan cats are excellent indoor pets but are finicky eaters and require special diet consideration.
Delicate and regal, Birmans are laid-back, family-oriented cats perfect for novice pet owners.
Peaceful, affectionate, and shadow-like friends, Ragdolls are cuddly cats that love human companionship.