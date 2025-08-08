International Cat Day 2025:

9 Cat Breeds That Make Great Pets

August 8, 2025
Published by: ABP Live Lifestyle
Image Source: Canva

Indian Billi (Spotted Cat):

A street-smart, low-maintenance Indian breed that's loyal, active, and ideally suited to the local climate.

Image Source: Canva

Bengal Cat:

Bengal catss are descended from wild Asian leopard cats and are energetic, expressive, and enjoy interactive play.

Image Source: Canva

Bombay Cat:

These cats are easy-going, easy to train, and do well in small and large homes alike.

Image Source: Canva

Oriental Shorthair:

Refined and chatty, Oriental Shorthairs are smart, streamlined, and enjoy being the focus of attention.

Image Source: Pinterest/ mimuhyt

Persian Cat:

Persian cats are calm and fluffy, which are indoor animals that require grooming every day; they are less adaptable to climates with high heat.

Image Source: Canva

Siamese Cat:

Siamese cats are social and expressive, which enjoy companionship and are renowned for their beautiful appearance and loud voices.

Image Source: Canva

Himalayan Cat:

Quiet and snuggly, Himalayan cats are excellent indoor pets but are finicky eaters and require special diet consideration.

Image Source: Canva

Birman Cat:

Delicate and regal, Birmans are laid-back, family-oriented cats perfect for novice pet owners.

Image Source: Canva

Ragdoll Cat:

Peaceful, affectionate, and shadow-like friends, Ragdolls are cuddly cats that love human companionship.

Image Source: Canva

