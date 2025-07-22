World Brain Day 2025 —

Drinks And Beverages To Boost Your Brain Health

July 22, 2025
Green Tea:

Green tea is rich in L-theanine and caffeine, which enhance memory and concentration and alleviate anxiety.

Kombucha:

Kombucha is a fermented tea, full of probiotics, which promotes gut-brain health and may calm stress and anxiety.

Orange Juice:

Boosted with vitamin C and flavonoids, 100 per cent orange juice supports cognition and curtails dementia risk.

Pomegranate Juice:

Pomegranate juice, being high in antioxidants, improves memory and provides protection for neurones.

Dairy Milk:

Loaded with calcium, vitamin B12, and D, milk aids nerve health and supports cognition.

Beetroot Juice:

Nitrate in beet juice enhances blood flow to the brain and cognitive performance.

Kefir:

A probiotic dairy beverage probably amending anxiety and memory via the gut-brain axis.

Berry Smoothies:

Antioxidants in berries protect brain cells and may improve motor and cognitive skills.

Grape Juice:

Grape juice, being rich in flavonoids, is good for memory, reduces inflammation in the brain, and supports cell communication.

