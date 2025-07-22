World Brain Day 2025

Drinks And Beverages To Boost Your Brain Health
Green tea is rich in L-theanine and caffeine, which enhance memory and concentration and alleviate anxiety.
Kombucha is a fermented tea, full of probiotics, which promotes gut-brain health and may calm stress and anxiety.
Boosted with vitamin C and flavonoids, 100 per cent orange juice supports cognition and curtails dementia risk.
Pomegranate juice, being high in antioxidants, improves memory and provides protection for neurones.
Loaded with calcium, vitamin B12, and D, milk aids nerve health and supports cognition.
Nitrate in beet juice enhances blood flow to the brain and cognitive performance.
A probiotic dairy beverage probably amending anxiety and memory via the gut-brain axis.
Antioxidants in berries protect brain cells and may improve motor and cognitive skills.
Grape juice, being rich in flavonoids, is good for memory, reduces inflammation in the brain, and supports cell communication.