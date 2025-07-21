Avoid These Foods With Makhana — A Must-Know Health Warning

Makhana is highly regarded for its health benefits. It's rich in calcium, protein, carbs, and magnesium, making it a great choice for snacks and fasting meals.
It helps control weight, improves digestion, and provides long-lasting energy. But pairing it with certain foods can cancel out its benefits and cause health problems.
Despite being a superfood, makhana should not be eaten with some ingredients. Wrong combinations can lead to acidity, bloating, or even heart-related issues.
Foods like oranges, lemons, yogurt, and raw mangoes have a cooling effect, while makhana is considered warming. Together, they can disturb digestion and cause gas.
Makhana already contains natural oils. Pairing it with fried snacks can overload your system with fats, raising your risk of cholesterol and heart problems.
Spicy and salty foods can dehydrate your body when eaten with makhana, and may cause stomach irritation or acidity.
Combining makhana with rich, dairy-heavy sweets like rasgulla or rabri may lead to heaviness and sluggish digestion, especially at night. It can also interfere with makhana’s metabolism-boosting benefits.
Enjoy makhana as a light, standalone snack or with healthy combos like roasted seeds or herbal tea. Avoid mixing it with sour, fried, spicy, or overly sweet foods for better health.