Stay Fit After 30s —

Know What To Eat And What To Avoid

July 19, 2025
Published by: ABP Live Lifestyle
Plant-Based Diet:

Focus on plant foods such as vegetables, legumes, and whole grains to reduce disease risk and increase nutrient intake.

End The Fad Diets:

Adopt a sustainable eating pattern to promote long-term heart and metabolic health.

Fibre Intake:

Target 25-31 g of fibre intake per day to facilitate digestion, suppress hunger, and decelerate biological ageing by maintaining your telomeres.

Eat For Your Hormones:

Eat foods that contain omega-3s, magnesium, and vitamin B6, such as salmon, greens, and seeds, to balance mood and support changes in hormones.

Keep Processed Meats In Check:

Reduce sausages, bacon, and deli meats to lower your risk of colorectal cancer and chronic inflammation.

Don't Skip Breakfast:

Begin the day with a healthy breakfast to level out blood sugar, enhance energy, and avoid late-day overeating.

Limit Alcohol:

Limit alcohol consumption to prevent empty calories, sleep deprivation, and long-term risks such as heart disease and liver damage.

Eat Regime:

Make calcium-rich dairy or plant foods a priority to achieve strong bones and avoid age-related bone loss.

Add More Omega-3s:

Include fatty fish, flaxseeds, and walnuts in your diet to maintain brain health, prevent inflammation, and retard cellular ageing.

