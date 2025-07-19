Stay Fit After 30s

Know What To Eat And What To Avoid
Focus on plant foods such as vegetables, legumes, and whole grains to reduce disease risk and increase nutrient intake.
Adopt a sustainable eating pattern to promote long-term heart and metabolic health.
Target 25-31 g of fibre intake per day to facilitate digestion, suppress hunger, and decelerate biological ageing by maintaining your telomeres.
Eat foods that contain omega-3s, magnesium, and vitamin B6, such as salmon, greens, and seeds, to balance mood and support changes in hormones.
Reduce sausages, bacon, and deli meats to lower your risk of colorectal cancer and chronic inflammation.
Begin the day with a healthy breakfast to level out blood sugar, enhance energy, and avoid late-day overeating.
Limit alcohol consumption to prevent empty calories, sleep deprivation, and long-term risks such as heart disease and liver damage.
Make calcium-rich dairy or plant foods a priority to achieve strong bones and avoid age-related bone loss.
Include fatty fish, flaxseeds, and walnuts in your diet to maintain brain health, prevent inflammation, and retard cellular ageing.