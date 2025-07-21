9 Balanced Lifestyle Changes To Promote Healthy Weight Gain

July 21, 2025
Increase Intake Of Whole Foods:

Focus on whole grains, fruits, vegetables, and nuts, that will provide all the essential nutrients and calories.

Include Healthy Fats:

Choose foods with whole-fat dairy, oils, nuts, and seeds. Do not consider trans fats or fried foods.

Balance Protein Sources:

Include lean meats, eggs, legumes, and whole-fat dairy to build muscles while cutting down on processed meats that are linked to unhealthy weight gain.

Go For Frequent, Nourishing Meals:

Aim for 5–6 small meals a day, focusing on calorie-rich yet nutritious foods like smoothies, nut butters, granola, and avocados.

Limit Sugar-Sweetened Beverages:

Avoid excess soda and sweetened drinks. Instead, choose 100% fruit juice or milk-based drinks for calories boosts with nutrients.

Cut Down Refined Carbs:

Minimise refined grains, desserts, and potato chips. These can add weight but not in a healthy way, and may harm metabolism.

Go For Strength Training:

Engage in regular resistance training to ensure that gained weight contributes to muscle mass rather than just fat.

Take Proper Rest (7–9 Hours):

Consistent, quality sleep supports hormone regulation and appetite balance, both vital for healthy weight gain.

Restrict Screen Time And Be Active:

Excessive TV watching is linked to poor dietary choices and weight changes. Stay physically active throughout the day.

