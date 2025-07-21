9 Balanced Lifestyle Changes To Promote Healthy Weight Gain

Focus on whole grains, fruits, vegetables, and nuts, that will provide all the essential nutrients and calories.
Choose foods with whole-fat dairy, oils, nuts, and seeds. Do not consider trans fats or fried foods.
Include lean meats, eggs, legumes, and whole-fat dairy to build muscles while cutting down on processed meats that are linked to unhealthy weight gain.
Aim for 5–6 small meals a day, focusing on calorie-rich yet nutritious foods like smoothies, nut butters, granola, and avocados.
Avoid excess soda and sweetened drinks. Instead, choose 100% fruit juice or milk-based drinks for calories boosts with nutrients.
Minimise refined grains, desserts, and potato chips. These can add weight but not in a healthy way, and may harm metabolism.
Engage in regular resistance training to ensure that gained weight contributes to muscle mass rather than just fat.
Consistent, quality sleep supports hormone regulation and appetite balance, both vital for healthy weight gain.
Excessive TV watching is linked to poor dietary choices and weight changes. Stay physically active throughout the day.