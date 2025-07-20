9 Effective Foods And Nutrients That Help Boost Insulin Levels

July 20, 2025
Published by: ABP Live Lifestyle
What Is Insulin And Why It Matters?

Insulin is a hormone produced by the pancreas located just below your stomach. It plays a crucial role in regulating blood sugar levels by helping glucose enter your body’s cells.

Insulin Resistance And Rising Blood Sugar:

When your cells become insulin resistant, glucose cannot enter them. As a result, blood sugar levels spike, increasing the risk of diabetes and related complications.

Power-Packed Foods And Nutrients To Add:

Certain nutrients such as protein, healthy fats, and plant-based foods can support your body in producing insulin naturally and improving metabolic health.

1. Okra:

Including okra in your daily meals helps boost insulin levels. It’s rich in dietary fibre, which slows down glucose absorption and promotes better blood sugar control.

2. Okra Seeds:

Okra seeds are rich in alpha-glucosidase inhibitors which prevent the conversion of starch into glucose.

3. Bitter Gourd:

Eating bitter gourd also naturally increases insulin because it contains elements like charantin, vicine, and a polypeptide-P.

4. Fenugreek Seeds:

Fenugreek seeds contain trigonelline, a plant compound known to lower blood sugar and improve insulin response when consumed regularly.

5. Protein And Healthy Fats:

A balanced diet rich in protein, plant-based protein, and healthy fats can support insulin secretion and improve insulin sensitivity over time.

