Vitamin C Deficiency: Symptoms, Risks And How To Boost Your Intake

September 1, 2025
Published by: ABP Live Lifestyle
Image Source: Canva

Why You Body Needs Vitamins:

Our body requires a variety of nutrients, including vitamins and minerals, to function properly. These nutrients play key roles in maintaining energy levels, supporting the immune system, and keeping organs healthy.

Image Source: Canva

Consequences Of Nutrient Deficiency:

When the body lacks essential vitamins, it can lead to a range of health issues. Even a mild deficiency can gradually affect your overall wellbeing, energy, and ability to recover from illness.

Image Source: pexels

Spotting Vitamin D Deficiency:

Vitamin C deficiency is particularly common and can trigger specific health problems. Recognising the symptoms early can prevent more serious complications.

Image Source: pexels

1. Impact On Oral Health:

One of the most noticeable effects of low vitamin C is on oral health. Gums may become swollen, tender, and bleed easily, signalling the early stages of deficiency.

Image Source: freepik

2. Slow Wound Healing:

Vitamin C is vital for collagen production, which aids wound healing. A deficiency can result in slow recovery after cuts, bruises, or injuries, leaving the body more vulnerable to infection.

Image Source: pexels

3. Scurvy:

Scurvy, a disease caused by severe vitamin C deficiency, affects the mouth and teeth. Symptoms include gum disease, tooth loss, and persistent oral discomfort.

Image Source: freepik

4. Fatigue And Weakness:

Lack of vitamin C often leads to persistent tiredness and muscle weakness, reducing energy levels and affecting daily activities.

Image Source: Canva

5. Weakened Immunity:

A vitamin C deficiency compromises the immune system, making it easier to fall ill. Regular intake supports resistance against infections and helps the body recover faster.

Image Source: Canva

How To Prevent Vit D Deficiency:

To prevent deficiency, include vitamin C-rich foods in your diet, such as oranges, lemons, kiwis, bell peppers, and strawberries. Consistent consumption supports overall health, boosts immunity, and promotes strong gums and skin.

Image Source: pexels

See More

Is Eating Garlic On An Empty Stomach Beneficial? Know 5 Health Benefits

9 Simple Habits That Keep Your Joints Strong And Pain-Free

These People Should Never Eat Walnuts – Check Who Must Avoid Them

World Mosquito Day 2025 — How Many Diseases Do Mosquitoes Cause? From Dengue To Malaria, Explained