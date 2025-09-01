Vitamin C Deficiency: Symptoms, Risks And How To Boost Your Intake

Our body requires a variety of nutrients, including vitamins and minerals, to function properly. These nutrients play key roles in maintaining energy levels, supporting the immune system, and keeping organs healthy.
When the body lacks essential vitamins, it can lead to a range of health issues. Even a mild deficiency can gradually affect your overall wellbeing, energy, and ability to recover from illness.
Vitamin C deficiency is particularly common and can trigger specific health problems. Recognising the symptoms early can prevent more serious complications.
One of the most noticeable effects of low vitamin C is on oral health. Gums may become swollen, tender, and bleed easily, signalling the early stages of deficiency.
Vitamin C is vital for collagen production, which aids wound healing. A deficiency can result in slow recovery after cuts, bruises, or injuries, leaving the body more vulnerable to infection.
Scurvy, a disease caused by severe vitamin C deficiency, affects the mouth and teeth. Symptoms include gum disease, tooth loss, and persistent oral discomfort.
Lack of vitamin C often leads to persistent tiredness and muscle weakness, reducing energy levels and affecting daily activities.
A vitamin C deficiency compromises the immune system, making it easier to fall ill. Regular intake supports resistance against infections and helps the body recover faster.
To prevent deficiency, include vitamin C-rich foods in your diet, such as oranges, lemons, kiwis, bell peppers, and strawberries. Consistent consumption supports overall health, boosts immunity, and promotes strong gums and skin.
