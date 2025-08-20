World Mosquito Day 2025 — How Many Diseases Do Mosquitoes Cause? From Dengue To Malaria, Explained

August 20, 2025
Why Mosquitoes Are Dangerous:

Mosquitoes are one of the deadliest insects in the world. Their population increases during the rainy season, making homes more vulnerable to mosquito-borne diseases.

Diseases Spread By Mosquitoes:

These tiny insects transmit life-threatening diseases. The most common include dengue, malaria, yellow fever, chikungunya, Zika virus, and even encephalitis.

1. Dengue From Mosquito Bites:

Dengue is caused by the bite of an infected Aedes aegypti mosquito. Symptoms include high fever, severe headache, muscle pain, rashes, and in severe cases, dengue hemorrhagic fever.

2. Malaria And Its Impact:

Malaria is caused by parasites transmitted through the bite of the female Anopheles mosquito. It leads to fever, chills, and can become life-threatening without proper treatment.

3. Chikungunya Infection:

Chikungunya is spread by Aedes albopictus mosquitoes. Symptoms include sudden fever, severe joint pain, fatigue, and skin rashes. It may not be fatal but causes long-lasting weakness.

4. Zika Virus And Yellow Fever:

Zika virus is spread by Aedes mosquitoes and is dangerous for pregnant women as it can cause birth defects. Yellow fever, another mosquito-borne disease, is known to trigger liver damage and jaundice.

5. Encephalitis From Mosquito Bites:

In many Asian regions, mosquitoes also spread encephalitis, an infection that causes brain inflammation, seizures, and neurological damage if left untreated.

How To Protect Yourself:

To prevent mosquito-borne diseases, do not allow water to stagnate near your home. Use mosquito nets, wear full-sleeved clothes, and install mesh on windows and doors.

Additional Prevention Measures:

You can use mosquito repellents, sprays, and pesticides to control mosquito breeding. Community cleanliness and awareness also play a crucial role in reducing the risks.

