These People Should Never Eat Walnuts – Check Who Must Avoid Them

August 20, 2025
Why Walnuts Are Considered Healthy:

Walnuts are one of the most beneficial dry fruits for health. They are packed with nutrients and widely recommended for boosting wellness.

Nutrients Found In Walnuts:

They contain essential nutrients like vitamins, fibre, magnesium, omega-3 fatty acids, and powerful antioxidants such as vitamin E.

Health Benefits Of Eating Walnuts:

Regular consumption of walnuts supports heart health, improves brain function, and helps the body fight against many diseases.

Walnuts Are Not For Everyone:

Despite their benefits, walnuts can be harmful for certain groups of people. Let’s look at who should strictly avoid them.

1. Kidney Stone Patients:

People with kidney stones should stay away from walnuts, as they can worsen the condition. Walnuts are rich in oxalates, which can trigger or increase the risk of developing kidney stones in sensitive individuals.

2. Weight Loss Diets:

Those who are overweight or trying to lose weight should also be cautious, as walnuts are high in calories and may hinder weight loss goals.

3. Digestive Issues:

Walnuts contain a lot of fibre. In some people, this can lead to gas, bloating, diarrhea, or stomach pain.

4. High Uric Acid:

Individuals suffering from high uric acid levels or related conditions should avoid eating walnuts, as they may aggravate the problem.

5. Blood Thinning Medication:

Walnuts are rich in omega-3 fatty acids, which have mild blood-thinning effects. Combined with blood thinning medications, this could increase bleeding risk.

