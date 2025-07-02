Vitamin B 12 Deficiency —

Signs And Symptoms To Watch Out For

July 2, 2025
Published by: ABP Live Lifestyle
Fatigue:

Low B12 levels cause fatigue due to insufficient red blood cell production and poor oxygen supply in the body.

Pale or Yellow Skin:

There may be pallor or jaundice, causing yellowish tints in the skin and eyes, due to fewer healthy red cells.

Headaches:

Frequent headaches or migraines might be caused by low B12 levels, especially when other neurological symptoms are present.

Depressive Symptoms:

B12 deficiency increases homocysteine, which can then lead to an increased risk of depression and other mood-related illnesses.

Gastrointestinal Issues:

Digestive issues involving diarrhoea, constipation, or bloating may show with low B12 and affect young and old.

Difficulty Concentrating:

Lack of B12 can cause brain fog, memory loss, and impairment in concentration due to the nervous system.

Mouth and Tongue Pain:

An inflamed, sore tongue (glossitis) and oral ulcers may be the first signs of a B12 deficiency.

Tingling in the Hands and Feet:

The sensation of pins and needles or numbness of the extremities may occur due to nerve damage from prolonged deficiency.

Other Symptoms:

Other signs of B12 deficiency may include muscle weakness, poor coordination, vision problems, etc.

