Vitamin B 12 Deficiency

Signs And Symptoms To Watch Out For
Low B12 levels cause fatigue due to insufficient red blood cell production and poor oxygen supply in the body.
There may be pallor or jaundice, causing yellowish tints in the skin and eyes, due to fewer healthy red cells.
Frequent headaches or migraines might be caused by low B12 levels, especially when other neurological symptoms are present.
B12 deficiency increases homocysteine, which can then lead to an increased risk of depression and other mood-related illnesses.
Digestive issues involving diarrhoea, constipation, or bloating may show with low B12 and affect young and old.
Lack of B12 can cause brain fog, memory loss, and impairment in concentration due to the nervous system.
An inflamed, sore tongue (glossitis) and oral ulcers may be the first signs of a B12 deficiency.
The sensation of pins and needles or numbness of the extremities may occur due to nerve damage from prolonged deficiency.
Other signs of B12 deficiency may include muscle weakness, poor coordination, vision problems, etc.