9 Lesser-Known Benefits Of Nutmeg

July 2, 2025
Published by: ABP Live Lifestyle
1. Natural Sleep Aid:

Nutmeg helps calm the nerves with the help of a compound named myristicin. A pinch in warm milk at night can promote restful sleep and ease insomnia.

2. Boosts Brain Health:

The compounds present in nutmeg are known to support cognitive function. It's traditionally used to enhance focus, prevent memory loss, and reduce mental fatigue in Ayurveda.

3. Fights Bad Breath:

This seed has antibacterial properties that fights odour and oral bacteria. It's used in natural toothpaste and can help freshen breath by chewing.

4. Improves Digestion:

Nutmeg helps stimulate the digestive enzymes which relives bloating, indigestion, and gas. A small amount of it after meal can keep your gut feeling light.

5. Supports Liver Detox:

This spice aids the liver in flushing out toxins and supports overall liver health. It has antioxidant compounds that help in protecting the liver from damage.

6. Anti-Inflammatory Compounds:

Nutmeg contains eugenol and other compounds that help reduce inflammation. It's a beneficial spice for joint pain and swelling when taken in moderation.

7. Regulates Blood Pressure:

The potassium and magnesium content present in nutmeg helps in maintaining healthy blood pressure. It's a great natural ingredient which improves blood pressure.

8. Natural Aphrodisiac:

In Unani and Ayurveda, nutmeg is known for boosting libido. It's considered as a natural aphrodisiac that may enhance mood and hormone balance.

9. Enhances Skin Glow:

Nutmeg has antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory properties that makes it great for acne prone skin. Simply mixing it with honey and using it as a DIY spot treatment helps fight pimples and scars.

