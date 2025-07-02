9 Lesser-Known Benefits Of Nutmeg

Nutmeg helps calm the nerves with the help of a compound named myristicin. A pinch in warm milk at night can promote restful sleep and ease insomnia.
The compounds present in nutmeg are known to support cognitive function. It's traditionally used to enhance focus, prevent memory loss, and reduce mental fatigue in Ayurveda.
This seed has antibacterial properties that fights odour and oral bacteria. It's used in natural toothpaste and can help freshen breath by chewing.
Nutmeg helps stimulate the digestive enzymes which relives bloating, indigestion, and gas. A small amount of it after meal can keep your gut feeling light.
This spice aids the liver in flushing out toxins and supports overall liver health. It has antioxidant compounds that help in protecting the liver from damage.
Nutmeg contains eugenol and other compounds that help reduce inflammation. It's a beneficial spice for joint pain and swelling when taken in moderation.
The potassium and magnesium content present in nutmeg helps in maintaining healthy blood pressure. It's a great natural ingredient which improves blood pressure.
In Unani and Ayurveda, nutmeg is known for boosting libido. It's considered as a natural aphrodisiac that may enhance mood and hormone balance.
Nutmeg has antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory properties that makes it great for acne prone skin. Simply mixing it with honey and using it as a DIY spot treatment helps fight pimples and scars.