Beat The Bloating

Simple Remedies That You Can Try
Among all the stomach problems, the most common problem is often bloating. Here's how you can fix it:
Incorporating healthy food into your diet can alleviate bloating.
Cucumbers, papayas, and foods like bananas can help to soothe bloating in the stomach.
Ginger contains antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties which reduce stomach irritation and bloating.
Yoghurt, mint and carom seeds can also help relieve bloating.
Drinking at least eight to ten glasses of water daily and eating fennel seeds can also alleviate bloating.
To alleviate bloating, exercise daily for at least 20-25 minutes and completely avoid junk food, alcohol, smoking, and tobacco.
Incorporate specific yoga poses like Pavanamuktasan or Balasan that compress and apply pressure to the abdomen, helping to expel trapped gas.