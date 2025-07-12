Beat The Bloating —

July 12, 2025
Published by: ABP Live Lifestyle
Due to today's poor lifestyle and unhealthy eating habits, stomach ailments are a common problem.

Stomach Problem:

Among all the stomach problems, the most common problem is often bloating. Here's how you can fix it:

Healthy Eating:

Incorporating healthy food into your diet can alleviate bloating.

Incorporate Mediterranean Diet:

Cucumbers, papayas, and foods like bananas can help to soothe bloating in the stomach.

Include Ginger In Your Diet:

Ginger contains antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties which reduce stomach irritation and bloating.

Probiotics:

Yoghurt, mint and carom seeds can also help relieve bloating.

Stay Hydrated:

Drinking at least eight to ten glasses of water daily and eating fennel seeds can also alleviate bloating.

Exercise Daily:

To alleviate bloating, exercise daily for at least 20-25 minutes and completely avoid junk food, alcohol, smoking, and tobacco.

Yoga:

Incorporate specific yoga poses like Pavanamuktasan or Balasan that compress and apply pressure to the abdomen, helping to expel trapped gas.

