Monsoon Wellness —

Simple Habits That Can Keep You Healthy During Monsoon

July 1, 2025
Published by: ABP Live Lifestyle
Keep Hydrated:

Drink lots of water and include herbal teas and fresh juices in your drink list to stay hydrated.

Eat Fresh, Cooked Foods:

Go for home-made warm food in preference to fast food to avoid food contamination.

Build Up Immunity:

Include citrus fruits, green leafy vegetables, and cucumber in your diet as natural sources to boost immunity.

Maintain Personal Hygiene:

Take baths, keep your skin dry, and wash your hands frequently to avoid infections.

Keep Mosquitoes at Bay:

Stay away from stagnant water, apply mosquito repellent, wear protective clothing, and use nets to keep mosquito bites at bay.

Workout Indoors:

Perform yoga or home workouts to build immunities and lift your spirits.

Dress Comfortably for the Monsoons:

Wear soft and breathable cotton clothes during the monsoons and avoid staying around in wet clothes for long.

Boots With Grip:

Wear waterproof anti-slip boots to avoid fungal and accidental falls.

Dry Immediately:

Dry wet clothes, shoes, and accessories immediately to prevent mould and bacterial growth.

