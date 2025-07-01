Monsoon Wellness

Simple Habits That Can Keep You Healthy During Monsoon
Drink lots of water and include herbal teas and fresh juices in your drink list to stay hydrated.
Go for home-made warm food in preference to fast food to avoid food contamination.
Include citrus fruits, green leafy vegetables, and cucumber in your diet as natural sources to boost immunity.
Take baths, keep your skin dry, and wash your hands frequently to avoid infections.
Stay away from stagnant water, apply mosquito repellent, wear protective clothing, and use nets to keep mosquito bites at bay.
Perform yoga or home workouts to build immunities and lift your spirits.
Wear soft and breathable cotton clothes during the monsoons and avoid staying around in wet clothes for long.
Wear waterproof anti-slip boots to avoid fungal and accidental falls.
Dry wet clothes, shoes, and accessories immediately to prevent mould and bacterial growth.