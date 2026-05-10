Vajrasana:

Try This Simple Yoga Pose After Meals To Ease Digestion

May 10, 2026
Published by: ABP Live
Image Source: Canva

Helps Relieve Constipation

If you are troubled by constipation, practising Vajrasana after meals may help support smoother digestion and provide relief from stomach discomfort.

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Beneficial After Eating

Doing Vajrasana after eating is considered highly beneficial as it helps the digestive process work more efficiently.

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Strengthens The Digestive System

Regular practice of Vajrasana may help strengthen the digestive system and support better gut health.

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Supports Spinal Strength

Along with digestion benefits, this yoga pose also helps strengthen the spine and improve posture.

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Helpful For Weight Loss

If you are trying to lose weight, Vajrasana is often considered an effective yoga pose to include in your daily routine.

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Makes The Body Flexible And Toned

This yoga posture may also help improve body flexibility and contribute to a more toned physique.

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Reduces Joint And Knee Stiffness

Practising Vajrasana regularly can help reduce stiffness in the knees and joints.

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How To Perform Vajrasana

After eating, spread a yoga mat on the floor, kneel down and sit in the Vajrasana position comfortably while keeping your back straight.

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Start Slowly

Beginners should practise this asana for around 5 minutes initially. Over time, the duration can gradually be increased from 15 minutes to even half an hour.

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