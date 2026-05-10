Try This Simple Yoga Pose After Meals To Ease Digestion
If you are troubled by constipation, practising Vajrasana after meals may help support smoother digestion and provide relief from stomach discomfort.
Doing Vajrasana after eating is considered highly beneficial as it helps the digestive process work more efficiently.
Regular practice of Vajrasana may help strengthen the digestive system and support better gut health.
Along with digestion benefits, this yoga pose also helps strengthen the spine and improve posture.
If you are trying to lose weight, Vajrasana is often considered an effective yoga pose to include in your daily routine.
This yoga posture may also help improve body flexibility and contribute to a more toned physique.
Practising Vajrasana regularly can help reduce stiffness in the knees and joints.
After eating, spread a yoga mat on the floor, kneel down and sit in the Vajrasana position comfortably while keeping your back straight.
Beginners should practise this asana for around 5 minutes initially. Over time, the duration can gradually be increased from 15 minutes to even half an hour.
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