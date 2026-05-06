Is 10,000 Steps Too Little Or Too Much?

Ideal Walking Distance You Should Aim For

May 6, 2026
Published by: ABP Live Lifestyle
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Walking daily is the easiest way to stay fit nowadays.

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Knowing the right distance is necessary to get benefits without putting too much stress on the body.

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Walking 6 to 8 thousand steps daily (approximately 4-6 km) is sufficient for general health.

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Walking for at least 30 minutes daily is considered essential.

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Brisk walking is considered more effective.

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Start with 2-3 km and gradually increase it.

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Walking is more comfortable in the morning or evening.

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Walking on an empty stomach can help burn fat.

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According to the World Health Organization, one should be active for 150 to 300 minutes per week.

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