Ideal Walking Distance You Should Aim For
Walking daily is the easiest way to stay fit nowadays.
Knowing the right distance is necessary to get benefits without putting too much stress on the body.
Walking 6 to 8 thousand steps daily (approximately 4-6 km) is sufficient for general health.
Walking for at least 30 minutes daily is considered essential.
Brisk walking is considered more effective.
Start with 2-3 km and gradually increase it.
Walking is more comfortable in the morning or evening.
Walking on an empty stomach can help burn fat.
According to the World Health Organization, one should be active for 150 to 300 minutes per week.