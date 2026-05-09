From Sunscreen To Hydration:

Simple Ways To Protect Your Skin From Sun Damage

May 9, 2026
Published by: ABP Live
Image Source: Canva

Apply Sunscreen Regularly

Use sunscreen before stepping out and reapply it every 2–3 hours for continuous sun protection.

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Cover Up Smartly

Wear full-sleeved outfits along with a hat or scarf to shield your skin from harsh sunlight.

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Don’t Skip Sunglasses

Sunglasses help protect both your eyes and the delicate skin around them from UV damage.

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Stay Hydrated

Drink enough water throughout the day to keep your skin hydrated and fresh from within.

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Cool Your Skin Naturally

Apply aloe vera gel or rose water to soothe and refresh sun-exposed skin.

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Avoid Peak Sun Hours

Try to stay indoors during the afternoon when the sun’s rays are usually the strongest.

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Eat Water-Rich Foods

Include fruits like watermelon, cucumber, and oranges to help maintain skin hydration.

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Use A Gentle Cleanser

Wash your face with a mild cleanser to remove sweat, dirt, and excess oil after sun exposure.

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Carry An Umbrella Outdoors

Using an umbrella while travelling in harsh sunlight provides extra protection for your skin.

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