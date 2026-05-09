Simple Ways To Protect Your Skin From Sun Damage
Use sunscreen before stepping out and reapply it every 2–3 hours for continuous sun protection.
Wear full-sleeved outfits along with a hat or scarf to shield your skin from harsh sunlight.
Sunglasses help protect both your eyes and the delicate skin around them from UV damage.
Drink enough water throughout the day to keep your skin hydrated and fresh from within.
Apply aloe vera gel or rose water to soothe and refresh sun-exposed skin.
Try to stay indoors during the afternoon when the sun’s rays are usually the strongest.
Include fruits like watermelon, cucumber, and oranges to help maintain skin hydration.
Wash your face with a mild cleanser to remove sweat, dirt, and excess oil after sun exposure.
Using an umbrella while travelling in harsh sunlight provides extra protection for your skin.
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