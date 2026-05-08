These 5 Exercises Can Help Relieve Body Stiffness
In a desk job, your neck remains in the same position while typing, so don't forget to stretch your neck.
Additionally, perform seated twists every hour, which will relieve back pain.
Try to sit up straight as much as possible. Slouching can negatively affect the spine.
Additionally stretch your legs while sitting on the chair which will improve your blood circulation.
Use stairs instead of the elevator in the office, it's best for your heart.
When stress increases, take two minutes for deep breathing. This will calm your mind.
Rotate your neck clockwise and anticlockwise at short intervals to reduce the risk of cervical issues.
Work pressure can cause shoulders to slump, so relax them with shoulder rotations.
Remember, better health is the foundation of your better future.