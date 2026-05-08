Desk Job Taking A Toll?

These 5 Exercises Can Help Relieve Body Stiffness

May 8, 2026
Published by: ABP Live
Image Source: Canva

In a desk job, your neck remains in the same position while typing, so don't forget to stretch your neck.

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Additionally, perform seated twists every hour, which will relieve back pain.

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Try to sit up straight as much as possible. Slouching can negatively affect the spine.

Image Source: Canva

Additionally stretch your legs while sitting on the chair which will improve your blood circulation.

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Use stairs instead of the elevator in the office, it's best for your heart.

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When stress increases, take two minutes for deep breathing. This will calm your mind.

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Rotate your neck clockwise and anticlockwise at short intervals to reduce the risk of cervical issues.

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Work pressure can cause shoulders to slump, so relax them with shoulder rotations.

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Remember, better health is the foundation of your better future.

Image Source: pexels

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