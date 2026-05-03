Benefits, Risks And All You Need To Know
People use many home remedies for hair care, including onion juice, which is quite popular.
It is believed that it helps to make hair strong and thick.
However, it is important to know its benefits and precautions before using it.
Onion juice can help strengthen hair roots.
It contains sulfur, which helps in promoting hair growth.
This can help reduce the problem of hair fall.
Onion juice increases blood circulation in the scalp.
However, some people may experience allergies or irritation. Those with sensitive skin should perform a patch test first.
Do not leave it on the hair for too long directly, it is better to use it only 1-2 times a week.