Onion Juice For Hair:

Benefits, Risks And All You Need To Know

May 3, 2026
Published by: ABP Live
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People use many home remedies for hair care, including onion juice, which is quite popular.

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It is believed that it helps to make hair strong and thick.

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However, it is important to know its benefits and precautions before using it.

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Onion juice can help strengthen hair roots.

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It contains sulfur, which helps in promoting hair growth.

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This can help reduce the problem of hair fall.

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Onion juice increases blood circulation in the scalp.

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However, some people may experience allergies or irritation. Those with sensitive skin should perform a patch test first.

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Do not leave it on the hair for too long directly, it is better to use it only 1-2 times a week.

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