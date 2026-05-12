The Simple Yoga Routine That Burns Calories Fast
In today’s fast-paced life, everyone wants to stay fit and healthy with an easy and effective fitness routine.
In such cases, Surya Namaskar is a simple and effective exercise that can be done anywhere without any equipment.
Surya Namaskar is not just yoga, but a complete full-body workout that engages multiple muscles at once.
Surya Namaskar consists of a sequence of 12 yoga poses, and completing one full sequence is considered one round.
One round of Surya Namaskar activates the entire body and helps burn around 10-15 calories.
Completing 10 rounds of Surya Namaskar can burn approximately 100-150 calories.
Practising Surya Namaskar continuously for around 30 minutes may help burn nearly 200-350 calories.
Regular practice of Surya Namaskar supports fat loss and can help reduce body fat more quickly over time.
Apart from burning calories, Surya Namaskar also helps improve and boost the body’s metabolism.
This yoga practice may also help reduce mental stress while keeping both the body and mind healthy and active.
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