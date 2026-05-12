Surya Namaskar:

The Simple Yoga Routine That Burns Calories Fast

May 12, 2026
Published by: ABP Live
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In today’s fast-paced life, everyone wants to stay fit and healthy with an easy and effective fitness routine.

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Full-Body Workout

In such cases, Surya Namaskar is a simple and effective exercise that can be done anywhere without any equipment.

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More Than Just Yoga

Surya Namaskar is not just yoga, but a complete full-body workout that engages multiple muscles at once.

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12 Powerful Yoga Poses

Surya Namaskar consists of a sequence of 12 yoga poses, and completing one full sequence is considered one round.

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Calories Burned In One Round

One round of Surya Namaskar activates the entire body and helps burn around 10-15 calories.

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Calorie Burn After Multiple Rounds

Completing 10 rounds of Surya Namaskar can burn approximately 100-150 calories.

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Calories Burned In 30 Minutes

Practising Surya Namaskar continuously for around 30 minutes may help burn nearly 200-350 calories.

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Helps Reduce Body Fat

Regular practice of Surya Namaskar supports fat loss and can help reduce body fat more quickly over time.

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Boosts Metabolism Naturally

Apart from burning calories, Surya Namaskar also helps improve and boost the body’s metabolism.

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Supports Mental And Physical Fitness

This yoga practice may also help reduce mental stress while keeping both the body and mind healthy and active.

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