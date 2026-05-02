From Hydration To Nutrition:

Vitamins You Can Get By Adding Cucumbers To Your Diet

May 2, 2026
Published by: ABP Live
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Cucumber is a very refreshing and healthy vegetable, which is especially liked in summers.

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It has a very high water content which helps keep the body hydrated.

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Eating cucumber provides the body with many essential vitamins and nutrients, let's learn about it.

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Cucumber contains vitamin K, which strengthens bones.

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It also contains vitamin C, which strengthens the immune system and keeps the skin healthy.

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Cucumbers also contain a small amount of vitamin A, which is good for eyesight.

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Additionally, it also contains potassium, magnesium, and fibre, which improve digestion.

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Cucumber also helps in removing toxins from the body.

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Also, its regular consumption helps in weight management.

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