10 Cooling Pitta-Balancing Foods To Eat During Sawan

July 5, 2025
Published by: ABP Live Lifestyle
1. Coconut Water:

Coconut water is rich in electrolytes, helping to provide deep hydration and reducing internal heat. It calms inflammation, aids digestion, and is perfect for pacifying aggravated Pitta dosha during Sawan.

2. Fennel Seeds:

Fennel seeds are known to have cooling properties that help regulate the body temperature. They also improve digestion and soothe acidity, which are common issues for Pitta-dominant individuals.

3. Amla:

Amla is packed with vitamin C and antioxidants which detoxifies the liver, cools the body, and supports immunity. It has a sour-sweet taste, that's ideal for balancing excess Pitta.

4. Cucumber:

Cucumber is a natural coolant that has a high water content. It flushes out toxins, reduces skin irritation, and keeps digestion light during the heavy monsoon season.

5. Buttermilk:

Buttermilk along with spices like cumin helps cool the gut. This delicious and healthy drink is also known to prevent bloating, making it perfect for calming a fiery Pitta constitution.

6. Mint:

Mint is refreshing, detoxifying, and excellent for relieving headaches. It supports mental clarity and relieves mood swings that are related to Pitta.

7. Gulkand:

Gulkand is an Ayurvedic superfood that cools the body from within. It can improve digestion and help balance emotional intensity that's often linked to high Pitta during Sawan.

8. Seasonal Fruits:

Include sweet seasonal fruits in your diet like melons and pears to hydrate, energise, and soothe internal heat. They have a sweet and astringent nature that makes them ideal for pacifying Pitta dosha.

9. Aloe Vera Juice:

Aloe Vera juice has various health benefits including cooling the liver, improving skin, and soothing digestive tract. Just a small dose of this natural juice can reset your Pitta balance during Sawan.

10. Ash Gourd:

Ash gourd is naturally hydrating and detoxifying. It is an ideal food to reduce acidity, calming inflammation, and maintaining internal temperature during hot, humid months.

