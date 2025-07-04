International Jackfruit Day

9 Health Benefits Of Jackfruit You Should Know
The micronutrients in jackfruit include Vitamins C and A, potassium, magnesium, and fibre, making it a healthy attraction in any diet.
Being rich in Vitamin C and antioxidants, the jackfruit enhances the functioning of the immune system and protects from infections.
Digestive fibre helps ease digestion, prevent constipation, and serve as a source for healthy bacteria in the gut.
Potassium aids in maintaining blood pressure, whereas antioxidants and fiber can help maintain healthy cholesterol levels.
Jackfruit Vitamin C aids in collagen formation, while antioxidants within it fight aging signs for healthy-looking skin.
Having fewer calories but more fibre, jackfruit leads to feelings of fullness and assists in weight maintenance.
With a low glycemic index and fibre, jackfruit stabilises blood sugar levels and improves insulin sensitivity.
Calcium, magnesium, and Vitamin K from jackfruit prevent bone-related conditions and enhance bone strength.
Vitamin A, with carotenoids such as lutein and zeaxanthin, promotes healthy vision and prevents eye diseases.