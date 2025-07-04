International Jackfruit Day —

9 Health Benefits Of Jackfruit You Should Know

July 4, 2025
Published by: ABP Live Lifestyle
Packed with Nutrients:

The micronutrients in jackfruit include Vitamins C and A, potassium, magnesium, and fibre, making it a healthy attraction in any diet.

Strengthens Immunity:

Being rich in Vitamin C and antioxidants, the jackfruit enhances the functioning of the immune system and protects from infections.

Maintains Healthy Digestion:

Digestive fibre helps ease digestion, prevent constipation, and serve as a source for healthy bacteria in the gut.

Aids Heart Health:

Potassium aids in maintaining blood pressure, whereas antioxidants and fiber can help maintain healthy cholesterol levels.

Improves Skin Glow:

Jackfruit Vitamin C aids in collagen formation, while antioxidants within it fight aging signs for healthy-looking skin.

Aids in Weight Loss:

Having fewer calories but more fibre, jackfruit leads to feelings of fullness and assists in weight maintenance.

Ensures Normal Blood Sugar:

With a low glycemic index and fibre, jackfruit stabilises blood sugar levels and improves insulin sensitivity.

Ensures Strong Bones:

Calcium, magnesium, and Vitamin K from jackfruit prevent bone-related conditions and enhance bone strength.

Enhances Vision:

Vitamin A, with carotenoids such as lutein and zeaxanthin, promotes healthy vision and prevents eye diseases.

