Morning Drinks That Can Help Relieve Constipation Naturally
A calm stomach sets the tone for a better day, let’s explore simple ways to support digestion.
Drinking 1–2 glasses of lukewarm water on waking helps cleanse the intestines and kickstart digestion.
A mix of lemon and honey in warm water aids in flushing out toxins and improving digestive health.
Soaking a pinch of asafoetida overnight and consuming it on an empty stomach helps speed up digestion.
A spoonful of ghee with a pinch of salt in warm water helps lubricate the intestines effectively.
Drinking aloe vera juice on an empty stomach reduces inflammation and helps meet fibre needs.
In summer, mint leaves with lemon water soothe the digestive system and ease constipation.
Drinking cumin water boosts metabolism and activates digestive enzymes.
A 15–20 minute walk after drinking water helps improve intestinal movement.