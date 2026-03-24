Morning Drinks That Can Help Relieve Constipation Naturally

March 24, 2026
Published by: ABP Live Lifestyle
Image Source: Pexels

Start Your Day Right:

A calm stomach sets the tone for a better day, let’s explore simple ways to support digestion.

Image Source: Canva

Lukewarm Water First Thing:

Drinking 1–2 glasses of lukewarm water on waking helps cleanse the intestines and kickstart digestion.

Image Source: Canva

Lemon-Honey Detox:

A mix of lemon and honey in warm water aids in flushing out toxins and improving digestive health.

Image Source: Canva

Asafoetida Remedy:

Soaking a pinch of asafoetida overnight and consuming it on an empty stomach helps speed up digestion.

Image Source: freepik

Ghee Water Mix:

A spoonful of ghee with a pinch of salt in warm water helps lubricate the intestines effectively.

Image Source: Canva

Aloe Vera Boost:

Drinking aloe vera juice on an empty stomach reduces inflammation and helps meet fibre needs.

Image Source: Canva

Mint-Lemon Refresher:

In summer, mint leaves with lemon water soothe the digestive system and ease constipation.

Image Source: Canva

Cumin Water Benefits:

Drinking cumin water boosts metabolism and activates digestive enzymes.

Image Source: freepik

Morning Walk Habit:

A 15–20 minute walk after drinking water helps improve intestinal movement.

Image Source: Canva

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