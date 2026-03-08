Eating Papaya On An Empty Stomach?

These People Should Avoid It

March 8, 2026
Published by: ABP Live Lifestyle
Image Source: Canva

Papaya is a delicious fruit and is also considered beneficial for overall health.

Health Benefit:

Eating papaya can help improve appetite and boost energy levels in the body.

Digestive Support:

It may also help keep the spleen and liver healthy and is believed to provide relief in conditions such as jaundice.

Health Risks:

However, do you know which people should avoid eating papaya on an empty stomach?

Pregnant Women:

Pregnant women should avoid consuming raw or ripe papaya, as it may increase the risk of miscarriage.

Acidity Risk:

Eating papaya on an empty stomach may increase the activity of the papain enzyme, which can lead to irritation or acidity.

Kidney Stone Patients:

Papaya contains oxalates, which may worsen problems related to kidney stones.

Heart Patients:

People with heart problems should avoid eating papaya on an empty stomach, as it may trigger irregular heartbeat.

People With Kidney Issues:

Individuals suffering from kidney problems should also avoid papaya because its oxalate content may aggravate stone-related issues.

