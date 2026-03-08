These People Should Avoid It
Papaya is a delicious fruit and is also considered beneficial for overall health.
Eating papaya can help improve appetite and boost energy levels in the body.
It may also help keep the spleen and liver healthy and is believed to provide relief in conditions such as jaundice.
However, do you know which people should avoid eating papaya on an empty stomach?
Pregnant women should avoid consuming raw or ripe papaya, as it may increase the risk of miscarriage.
Eating papaya on an empty stomach may increase the activity of the papain enzyme, which can lead to irritation or acidity.
Papaya contains oxalates, which may worsen problems related to kidney stones.
People with heart problems should avoid eating papaya on an empty stomach, as it may trigger irregular heartbeat.
Individuals suffering from kidney problems should also avoid papaya because its oxalate content may aggravate stone-related issues.
